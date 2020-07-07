UFC Fight Island Octagon Looks Stunning In These New Visuals As Fans Laud UFC 251 Setup

"'Fight Island' is going to happen," Dana White said bang in the middle of April as the pandemic laid waste to all sports. While COVID-19 was wreaking havoc, Dana White outlined a plan to ship all his events off to an island. White's ambitious plans were met with some apprehension, but the UFC chief's words will finally come to fruition on July 12 with UFC 251 being the first of the promotion's Fight Island events.

UFC 251 will be headlined, finally, by Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal and Yas Island will see two more title fights in the same event. To cope with the travel issues following a global lockdown, Dana White secured the private island in Abu Dhabi and has scheduled four massive events for July. Since the UFC Fight Island news came to the fore, UFC fans have been waiting, rather impatiently, for a glimpse of the arena. Though Dana White had earlier posted video clips of Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the latest visuals give fans a more concrete idea of what UFC Fight Island is going to look like as combat sports fans applaud Dana White's vision.

UFC Fight Island octagon: Where is UFC Fight Island?

UFC Fight Island has been set up at Yas Island at Abu Dhabi. The official social media handles of UFC released a couple of visuals in which the octagon can be spotted by the beach. UFC Fight Island will host four events in the month of July - UFC 251 ‘Usman vs Masvidal’, UFC Fight Night- ‘Kattar vs Ige’, UFC Fight Night- ‘Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2’, and UFC Fight Night -‘Whittaker vs Till’. The inaugural event for UFC Fight Island will be UFC 251. As per reports, all the fighters have made it to Yas Island safely and the proceedings will go ahead as planned even after Gilbert Burns' COVID-19 scare.

Where is UFC Fight Island? UFC 251 fight card ft Usman vs Masvidal live

170 lbs: UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

145 lbs: UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

135 lbs: Jose Aldo vs. Petr Yan for the vacant Bantamweight title

115 lbs: Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

125 lbs: Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

135 lbs: Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz

265 lbs: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Ciryl Gane

205 lbs: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Image courtesy: UFC Instagram