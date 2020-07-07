Why Khabib Nurmagomedov's Father Made Him Wrestle Bears In His Childhood

Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is believed to be one of the best grapplers in the sport of MMA and to achieve the feat of 28 wins with no losses, the Dagestani reportedly went through a number of unorthodox techniques in his fight camps. Khabib Nurmagomedov, 31, hails from a family of martial artists and has been training for the sport since his childhood. A number of UFC fans are also aware of the fact that Khabib used to wrestle with bears as a kid, but not few know why his late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov would make him wrestle with bears to train. According to reports, the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov used to make his son Khabib wrestle with bears in order to improve his grappling skills.

Also Read | Khabib father death: Khabib's Father Helped Underprivileged Kids Throughout His Life, Reveals His Manager

Khabib wrestles with bears: Khabib Nurmagomedov father and his bizarre techniques

In the past, Khabib Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap has said that he always wanted to test his son’s abilities as a wrestler for which he made his son grapple with bears. TalkSport recalled Abdulmanap’s statement from the past where the late MMA veteran claimed, “First, a father always wants to check on what his son his capable of. It is a pity that there were no fights more interesting when he was younger. In the end, this was a test of character more than exercise.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has always shared a special bond with his father and has been accompanied by him in all of his international UFC fights. Khabib Nurmagomedov always had his father behind him like a pillar in his corner. Unfortunately, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away on July 3 in Moscow following severe heart complications due to COVID-19. Although he beat COVID-19, the 57-year-old succumbed to heart complications and breathed his last. The entire MMA community and all the UFC fighters mourned Abdulmanap’s demise and have expressed their condolences towards Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family.

Also Read | Khabib father death: CM Punk Sends Heartfelt Message To Khabib Nurmagomedov After Abdulmanap Passes Away

Khabib wrestles with bears? Khabib's next UFC fight

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his title against interim champion Justin Gaethje on his return. However, the date and venue of his return are yet to be confirmed. Although there is speculation that Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to return in September, no date has officially been confirmed. Khabib Nurmagomedov last competed against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 where he successfully defended his title.

Also Read | Khabib father death: Dana White Pens Ode To Khabib's Father After Death Due To COVID-19 Complications

Also Read | Khabib father death: Khabib Nurmagomedov's Father Abdulmanap Breathes His Last After COVID-19 Complications

Image courtesy: UFC.com