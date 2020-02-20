What Happened To Amari Cooper? Cowboys WR Allays Fears Of Being Shot After 'fake News'

Cowboys fans need not fret over their star wide receiver Amari Cooper. A number of reports emerged on social media earlier this week stating that Amari Cooper had been shot in Dallas, Texas. Those reports, however, have turned out to be false and the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has confirmed the same on social media.

#Cowboys WR Amari Cooper was rumored to have been shot, but it appears to be nothing but a rumor.



He just posted on his Instagram story “everything good over here”. pic.twitter.com/u7bEFG3GEO — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) February 19, 2020

Cowboys: What happened to Amari Cooper? Was Amari Cooper shot?

Amari Cooper took to Instagram to allay any fears that he was shot in the Dallas area after a number of false reports emerged on Twitter. “That was fake news y’all, everything good here”, Amari Cooper proclaimed on Instagram earlier this week. Neither the NFL nor the Dallas Cowboys put out a statement following the Amari Cooper shooting. Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was left infuriated with the hoax.

This world have some real messed up folks in it... coop just text me... I don’t get it.. why would anybody start a rumor like that?? Weirdos seriously — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 19, 2020

The three-time Pro Bowler called out the people putting fuel to the fire of the rumours surrounding the 'Was Amari Cooper shot' story. “This world have some real messed up folks in it”, Dez Bryant said on Twitter. “Coop just texted me… I don’t get it.. why would anybody start a rumour like that? Weirdos seriously”, Bryant vented.

Interestingly, the hoax was also perpetrated one Twitter account claiming that its source was an “eyewitness” to the 'Was Amari Cooper shot' story. That account, however, has now been deleted. Amari Cooper recently completed his sixth season in the NFL. Amari Cooper was a first-round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders back in 2015. He was then traded to the Dallas Cowboys earlier in 2018, earning Pro Bowl trips on four out of five occasions in his career.

