Tyson Fury Advises Countrymen To Stay Home During UK Lockdown Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

While the entire world is forced to stay indoors amidst the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), sports celebrities are doing everything they can in order to entertain their fans and inspire them to stay indoors. The deadly bug has already swept away the globe with over 8,000 deaths and medical experts fear it to take a much horrific shape in future, if we fail to take respective measures. In the meantime, current WBC heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury has addressed his nation (England) during the time of such a huge medical crisis. Here’s what Tyson Fury said to his fellow countrymen.

Covid-19 lockdown: Tyson Fury addresses UK lockdown amidst Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) outbreak

The undefeated WBC heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury posted a video from his official Instagram handle in which he expressed some ‘golden words’ for the safety of his countrymen. The Briton acknowledges the intensity of the medical crisis as he has locked himself inside closed doors and advised his countrymen to do the same in order to cope up with the coronavirus outbreak.

After a stunning victory against Deontay Wilder for the WBC title on February 22, Tyson Fury received a hero’s welcome in his hometown. However, little did he knew the is going to be caged inside his home for a long period of time. According to reports, Tyson Fury will be preparing for his trilogy bout against Deontay Wilder once the ‘Covid-19 lockdown’ gets over. Tyson Fury also went on to describe how he entertains himself during the quarantine days for Coronavirus pandemic. Here’s what keeps 'The Gypsy King' energised throughout as he has locked himself under one roof.

(Image courtesy: Tyson Fury Instagram)