After Deontay Wilder, Triple H Blames His Loss To Daniel Bryan On His Heavy Entrance Suit

Triple H and Daniel Bryan opened WrestleMania 30 with an incredible match. Daniel Bryan pinned Triple H and went on to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the WrestleMania 30 main event. Recently, ESPN remembered the opening match by sharing the entrance video of The Game. In the video, Triple H can be seen wearing his iconic gold skull while sitting on his ‘king of the kings’ throne. According to many, ESPN posted the video to hype up the upcoming WrestleMania 36 PPV and make the audience aware that they are live streaming WrestleMania 36.

Triple H takes Deontay Wilder’s reference

A few weeks ago, Deontay Wilder lost to Tyson Fury and blamed his heavy entrance gear for the loss. Triple H, who was watching the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury fight live, took reference from Deontay Wilder’s statement and blamed his heavy entrance gear for the loss against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 30. Responding to ESPN’s video, Triple H stated that his WrestleMania 30 gear was around 45 pounds (around 20 kg) heavy.

Just as an FYI

That entrance costume was super heavy ....

Like 45 lbs .....

My legs were shot...

Only reason Daniel beat me !!!!!! https://t.co/iyYdTLw50t — Triple H (@TripleH) March 23, 2020

WrestleMania 30: Daniel Bryan defeats Triple H

To become the second contender of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and face Batista and Randy Orton in a triple threat match at the main event, Daniel Bryan went up against Triple H. Daniel Bryan started the match strong as he performed a tornado DDT off the apron. However, an experienced Triple H recovered and started targeting Daniel Bryan’s injured arm. He delivered a number of moves to Daniel Bryan including the hammerlock belly-to-back suplex.

However, Daniel Bryan turned the tide by changing Triple H’s cross-face chicken wing into his signature Yes! Lock. Triple H broke free and went on to counter the running knee with a spinebuster. Triple H then delivered a Pedigree, but Bryan kicked out at two. In the later part of the match, Daniel Bryan hit Triple H with his running knee for the three-count win.

