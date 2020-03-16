Tyson Fury May Face Eight-year Ban As UKAD Launches Investigation Into Farmer’s Claim

Boxer Tyson Fury and his cousin Hughie could get an eight-year ban as the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has launched a second investigation into Fury’s failed drugs tests in 2015. After testing positive for the banned steroid nandrolone, Tyson Fury said that it was because he and Hughie had eaten an uncastrated wild boar. However, UKAD didn’t believe Tyson Fury and spent around $737,600 (£600,000) in the investigation.

In the end, Tyson Fury’s cousin Hughie was handed a two-year ban and the heavyweight escaped scot-free. Tyson Fury made his return in 2018 and went on defeat Deontay Wilder in February 2020. In the process, Tyson Fury became the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Tyson Fury failed drugs tests: Farmer reveals the truth

However, British newspaper Daily Mail On Sunday reported that the farmer (Martin Carefoot) who sold the wild boar to Tyson Fury and Hughie was asked to lie to the investigators. Carefoot said the Furys promised him around $30,800 (£25,000), but once the case was closed, he didn’t receive the money. Carefoot added that he lied to the investigators because he needed money.

"I just went along with it, and they always dangled this carrot that I was going to get paid," Martin Carefoot told the Mail on Sunday.

Tyson Fury failed drugs tests: Tyson Fury could get eight-year ban

After Carefoot’s confession went viral, UKAD confirmed that they will once again investigate Tyson Fury and Hughie. UKAD also revealed that if the Furys were to be found guilty of tampering with the investigation, they will face a ban of eight years. Tyson Fury and Hughie are yet to comment on the allegations, buy Tyson Fury’s new promoter Frank Warren has rubbished these claims.

