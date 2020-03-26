UFC: Mike Tyson And Jon Jones Spotted In A Street Sparring Session; Watch

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former WBC heavyweight champion Mike Tyson are considered to be the greatest combat sports athletes to have stepped in the ring. Though Jon Jones and Mike Tyson represent two different kinds of fight sports (MMA and Boxing), they are often compared with each other for their invincible dominance inside the ring/octagon. Both, Mike Tyson and Jon Jones prevail from two different eras of combat sports and we might never know who would have surpassed whom in their prime. But the legendary fighters once gave as a hint about how their ‘much-awaited’ matchup would go down by engaging themselves in a friendly street-fight back in 2014.

UFC: When Jon Jones and Mike Tyson faced each other in a street fight

Jon Jones was then preparing for his first fight against Daniel Cormier in 2014 when he bumped into Mike Tyson on a street. It was not at all a heated engagement but rather a friendly gesture from two of the greatest combat sports celebrities in the world. Jon Jones and Mike Tyson were spotted in a sparring session while a common friend filmed the moment. After a friendly sparring session, Jon Jones went on to land a playful slap over Mike Tyson and the duo burst into laughter and embraced each other.

Jon Jones successfully defeated Daniel Cormier later in his fight but was forced to strip off the title due to a failed drug test. Jon Jones was further suspended from UFC but came back to demolish the remaining light heavyweights on the roster. Currently, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones boasts an MMA record of 26 wins with one loss and is yet to taste an out-and-out defeat inside the ring. The only loss of his MMA career came when he was disqualified for throwing illegal elbows on his opponent Matt Hamill in 2009.

(Image courtesy: YouTube of UFC Brasil)