Amir Khan Pledges To Help Families In Need In Pakistan Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Former unified light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan is leaving no stone unturned in aiding people with necessary supplies amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The boxing veteran has already donated his four-storeyed mansion to the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK to shelter the outnumbered COVID-19 patients in the past, and Amir Khan continued his good deeds through his foundation this week. Amir Khan recently posted a video from his official social media handles and announced that the ‘Amir Khan Foundation’ is also active in Pakistan where they are aiding people with financial support and other necessary supplies amid the medical crisis.

Also Read | COVID-19: Amir Khan Could Quit Boxing After Coronavirus Pandemic Leaves Him Away From Young Son

COVID-19: Amir Khan pledges to help his motherland Pakistan amid coronavirus pandemic

British citizen Amir Khan recently took to Instagram and posted the video where a representative of the Amir Khan Foundation is spotted explaining the current functionings in Pakistan. The Amir Khan Boxing Academy is currently being used to serve the people in the country amid the medical crisis and the former world champion is providing 12,000 family bags of food to people in need in Pakistan. Amir Khan quoted the post and wrote, "We are doing a lot of work in England but we can’t forget our motherland Pakistan. We with the support of @amirkhanfoundation give 12,000 families bags of food. Thank you all for supporting Amir khan foundation and those in need."

Also Read | Amir Khan Eyeing Career Swansong Against Pacquiao Or Brook

Amir Khan’s heroic gesture has earned him plaudits from fans on social media. While various combat sports superstars are playing an active role in supporting their country amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Amir Khan has also been doing his bit, both for Pakistan and England.

Also Read | Amir Khan donation: Amir Khan Believes COVID-19 Is A Deliberate Pandemic Linked With Building Of 5G Towers

Also Read | COVID-19: Amir Khan donation of Four-storey Building To Solve NHS Bed Crisis Amid Coronavirus pandemic

Image courtesy: Amir Khan Twitter