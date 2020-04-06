The Debate
Amir Khan Believes Coronavirus Is A Deliberate Pandemic Linked With Building Of 5G Towers

other sports

Amir Khan has slammed the government bodies as he believes the coronavirus to be a man-made disease in order to build 5G towers for better internet.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amir Khan

Former unified light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan reportedly believes that the coronavirus pandemic is a man-made disease and is solely created by high-profile scientists to control the human population. Though Amir Khan is yet to justify his claims with scientific facts, the Pakistan-born British boxer strongly believes that government bodies have introduced the deadly pandemic in order to decrease the global population and build 5G towers for better internet facilities. According to reports, Amir Khan is already considering retirement at the age of 33 amidst the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and his recent statement has drawn attention on social media. 

Also Read | After Deontay Wilder, Triple H Blames His Loss To Daniel Bryan On His Heavy Entrance Suit

Amir Khan feels coronavirus is a man-made disease for building 5G towers

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) on

Amir Khan recently took to Instagram and addressed the ongoing medical crisis going all over the world due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Through a series of videos, the British boxer made a bizarre claim of coronavirus being a man-made pandemic since government bodies want to control the global population for building 5G towers. “I don’t think it’s coming from China. That’s a lie, really, people are saying that they were eating bats and snakes and the poison mixed. What b*****t is that? Do you believe that? I don’t. Coronavirus this, the coronavirus that – you’re probably getting bored of it, as I am. Do you not think it’s anything to do with that 5G in these towers that are going up?” said Amir Khan.

Also Read | Amir Khan boxing: Amir Khan Could Quit Boxing After Coronavirus Pandemic Leaves Him Away From Young Son

Amir Khan has taken some active steps in order to help his country battle against the coronavirus pandemic. A few days ago, Amir Khan donated his four-storey building to the NHS to resolve the problem of limited bed space amidst the medical crisis in England.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Shares Adorable Moment With Wife Paris Amidst Coronavirus in UK. Watch

Also Read | Amir Khan boxing: Amir Khan Offers Four-storey Building To Solve NHS Bed Crisis Amid Coronavirus in UK

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Amir Khan)

First Published:
