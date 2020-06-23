Amir Khan Will Get Knocked Out By Manny Pacquiao Anytime, According To Ex-sparring Partner

Boxing world champions Amir Khan and Manny Pacquiao have been compared with each other all throughout their careers by several fighting veterans and combat sports fans, but the duo has never locked horns in a professional contest. Although Amir Khan has reportedly chased Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao throughout his career, seemingly none of them responded to Khan's offers. However, Dean Byrne, who has worked with both Khan and Pacquaio, surprised a lot of fans this week by claiming that Manny Pacquiao would knock out Amir Khan any day. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Pacquiao’s sparring partner Dean Byrne said that Amir Khan would stand “no chance” opposite the ageing Filipino icon.

Also Read | Dana White Reveals 'Gypsy King' Tyson Fury Could Be Included In EA UFC 4

Former sparring partner claims Manny Pacquiao will knock Amir Khan out any day

Although Byrne acknowledged Amir Khan’s speed to be superior to that of Manny Pacquiao, the Irish welterweight fighter claimed that Amir Khan has got no power in his punches before referring to Manny Pacquaio as one of the most powerful punchers in the history of the sport. Dean Byrne mocked Amir Khan and said that his punches feel like a “cap gun” while he went on to make the claim that Manny Pacquaio’s punches are like a “machine gun”. He also added that Manny Pacquaio would defeat Amir Khan if they ever go at it in the ring.

Also Read | Wilder Vs Fury 3 Could Be Set To Take Place By The End Of The Year In New Zealand

“Pacquiao would have knocked him out back then, yesterday, today or tomorrow. Pacquiao would knock him out forever,” said Dean Byrne.

Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan are former sparring partners and have trained together for a long time in Roach’s Wild Card Gym in Hollywood. Byrne said that Amir Khan got knocked out by Manny Pacquiao while they were sparring inside the ring. According to Bryne, Amir Khan is a great boxer and is a super athlete, but considers his “chin” to be the problem. "I heard stories that he was asleep on the floor. I have heard that. Khan's chin is just like that. He is a great fighter, a great athlete, a super boxer, his hand speed is so fast. But his chin? He hasn't got a good chin. You can't put muscles on your chin." said Byrne.

Also Read | Mayweather vs Pacquiao: Amir Khan Eyeing Career Swansong Against Pacquiao Or Brook

Also Read | Manny Pacquiao In Talks To Face Terence Crawford In A Blockbuster Title Fight In Bahrain, also hints at Mayweather vs Pacquiao

Image courtesy: Manny Pacquiao & Amir Khan Instagram