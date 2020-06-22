Dana White Reveals 'Gypsy King' Tyson Fury Could Be Included In EA UFC 4

EA UFC 4 is reportedly set to release later this year, and UFC president Dana White already appears to have indulged in its promotion. While speculation surrounding who is likely to feature on the cover image of EA UFC 4 has already created a lot of buzz in the MMA fanbase, Dana White is seemingly planning to add some more characters in EA UFC 4 apart from the superstars from his promotion. According to reports, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is also going to be a part of EA UFC 4.

Dana White reveals Tyson Fury is going to be a part of EA UFC 4

During the post-fight press conference of UFC on ESPN 11, Dana White was asked to divulge some facts regarding the upcoming EA UFC 4. While there were rumours regarding Tyson Fury’s inception into the video game since the past few weeks, Dana White validated those rumours and claimed that Tyson Fury “might be” a part of the upcoming video game. However, this is not the first time UFC has featured a superstar in the game who is not a part of the promotion. Mike Tyson and Bruce Lee were a part of the previous editions and this time, Tyson Fury ‘The Gypsy King’ is expected to make his debut in EA UFC 4.

Before facing Deontay Wilder in an epic rematch on February 22, Tyson Fury teased his MMA debut and stated that he is going to train under Conor McGregor in order to compete in the UFC octagon. However, the plan failed to materialise and Tyson Fury did not bring it up later. However, UFC fans can still catch a glimpse of Tyson Fury inside the octagon, since EA UFC 4 is reportedly planning on bringing ‘The Gypsy King’ to the roster.

EA UFC 4 release date

The EA UFC 4 release date is still up in the air, as buzz around the game continues to build. UFC fans and various MMA professionals have already voiced their preferences regarding the cover image of EA UFC 4. While many believe that Conor McGregor should be featured in the cover image of the game, rising superstars like Israel Adesanya and veterans like Amanda Nunes and Khabib Nurmagomedov have also received support from fans to feature on the cover image.

Image courtesy: UFC and Tyson Fury Instagram