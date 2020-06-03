Manny Pacquiao In Talks To Face Terence Crawford In A Blockbuster Title Fight In Bahrain

The Senator of Philippines, Manny ‘Pac Man’ Pacquiao is eyeing an in-ring return this year, as he is reportedly set to square-up against WBC welterweight champion Terence Crawford in an epic boxing contest. After notching a stunning victory against Keith Thurman in 2019, Manny Pacquiao has not stepped foot in the boxing ring this year. However, he is reportedly looking forward to lacing the gloves up once again, as his promoter addressed the talks between him and Terence Crawford‘s team for a blockbuster event.

Manny Pacquiao Bahrain fight: Manny Pacquiao vs Terence Crawford on the cards

While speaking on IFL TV, boxing promoter Bob Arum confirmed that Manny Pacquiao is looking forward to an in-ring return against WBC welterweight titleholder Terence Crawford, and the duo is expected to lock horns at Bahrain later this year. “We hope to get [Terence] Crawford and [Manny] Pacquiao in action this year through our friends at MTK. We’re in serious talks with Bahrain, doing major fights there," said Bob Arum. Although the contest could have been hosted in the US or anywhere in the UK, Bob Arum insisted on hosting it in the Middle East. When asked about the decision, Arum said, “Well, let’s see what happens. Everybody wants to do these events until the time comes to put up the money. But I think with Bahrain we have a good shot to get it done."

Terence Crawford is currently undefeated in his professional career. Apart from wearing the WBC welterweight strap, Terence Crawford flawless boxing record reads 36 wins (27 knockouts) and zero losses. Terence Crawford has already built a reputation as boxing icon after registering victories against eminent boxers like Amir Khan, Henry Lundi, and Felix Diaz amongst others. However, boxing veterans believe that a fight against Manny Pacquiao will be the true test of his abilities, and Terence Crawford should be prepared to go the distance.

For his part, Manny Pacquiao is already considered a boxing legend. The only eight-division world champion in boxing boasts a stellar professional record of 62 wins (39 knockouts), 7 losses, and 2 no-contests. In his previous fight in July 2019, Manny Pacquiao handed Keith Thurman the first loss of boxing career. He could, therefore, leave a dent on Terence Crawford's flawless boxing record should the fight go through.

Image courtesy: Terence Crawford and Manny Pacquiao Instagram