Wilder Vs Fury 3 Could Be Set To Take Place By The End Of The Year In New Zealand

Since New Zealand has officially become the first nation to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic reporting zero cases this week, boxing promoters are planning to host Wilder vs Fury 3 in New Zealand in the near future. Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern has already eased the domestic restrictions, and the ‘Level One’ alert system imposed on the country allows mass gatherings, including fan attendance at sporting events. According to reports, the first round of Super Rugby Aotearoa this week is expected to draw large crowds. This could also come across as good news for boxing fans since promoters have now planned to line up Wilder vs Fury 3 this year in New Zealand.

Also Read | Conor McGregor And Tyson Fury Make It To The Forbes' 2020 List Of Highest-paid Athletes

Wilder vs Fury 3: Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder could face each other in New Zealand

Boxing promoter Dean Lonergan recently teased the possibility of Wilder vs Fury 3 at New Zealand and said that they are planning to host the event at Eden Park in Auckland. Speaking to Sporting News, Lonergan explained that Eden Park has a capacity of 50,000 and since New Zealand has successfully navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kiwi promoter billed his home nation as the perfect spot at this moment in time. "There is one place in the world this fight could take place almost immediately, and that place is New Zealand because yesterday they went on to full crowds," Lonergan was quoted as saying.

He further stated that he had a word with Bob Arum, who appeared enthusiastic about hosting Wiler vs Fury 3 in New Zealand. According to Lonergan, New Zealand is the only country in the world with health and safety means to host the event at the moment. The Kiwi boxing promoter is pining for a mega-event like Wilder vs Fury 3 to be witnessed by fans in New Zealand.

Also Read | Wilder vs Fury 3 by the end of the year, says promoter

Wilder vs Fury location set to be finalised, Wilder vs Fury history

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have competed twice against each other in their professional boxing careers. While the first fight ended in a controversial draw, Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the seventh round of the WBC title fight earlier this year. While Tyson Fury is yet to taste defeat in his professional career, Deontay Wilder tasted hi first and only loss against Fury in his last fight. The third contest between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder (Wilder vs Fury 3) is expected to be a final pin in their rivalry.

Also Read | Wilder vs Fury 3: Inside Deontay Wilder’s $1.2 Million Mansion With Hot Tub And Fort Knox Panic Room

Also Read | Wilder vs Fury 3: Tyson Fury 'dead Serious' About Fighting WWE Champion Drew McIntyre In The UK

Image courtesy: Tyson Fury & Deontay Wilder Instagram