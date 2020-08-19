Anderson Silva Net Worth, UFC Last Fight, Retirement And Personal Details

Anderson Silva is arguably one of the greatest fighters to ever land a blow in the UFC octagon. In over a decade in the UFC, 'The Spider' has made and broken multiple UFC records. Silva is a former UFC middleweight champion and still holds the record for the longest title reign in UFC history at 2,457 days. During his dominating reign (2006 to 2013), Anderson Silva created a UFC record by winning 16 matches in succession. Though Anderson Silva isn't taking too many fights these days, he still remains one of the highest-earning fighters in the promotion.

Anderson Silva net worth: Fifth richest UFC fighter in 2020

According to a list created by middleeasy, Anderson Silva ranked fifth in the list of richest UFC fighters in 2020, right next to Conor McGregor ($120 million), Georges St. Pierre ($30 million), Brock Lesnar ($28 Million) and BJ Penn ($22 million). The website claimed that the future Hall of Famer made around $18 million in 2020. Reports claim that his net worth includes the remuneration of contracts, brand endorsements and personal investments. Sportskeeda states that Anderson Silva earns close to $600,000 per fight and an extra $200,000 on picking up a victory.

Anderson Silva net worth 2020: $18 million (as per middleeasy)

Anderson Silva net worth 2019: $18 million (as per Sportskeeda)

Anderson Silva net worth 2018: $17 million (as per Forbes)

Anderson Silva last fight: Spider could face Uriah Hall

After Dana White's Contender Series 29, the UFC chief spoke to the media and revealed that the company is currently working on a fight for Anderson Silva which could take place later this year. Although Dana White said he’s under the impression that the upcoming fight will be Silva’s last, he wants to leave that announcement up to Silva. When asked who the Spider will face in his supposed last match, Dana White stopped short of revealing a name. However, on some follow-up questions, White took Uriah Hall’s name. “We’re talking about putting him in a very competitive fight that should be fun. … Uriah Hall,” White said.

“He will fight again. I met with his managers the other day. This will be his last fight. This will be his last fight. I think he’s going to retire. That’s not our business. That’s up to him. That’s up to him. Let him do this the way he wants to do it.”

Anderson Silva net worth: Anderson Silva’s personal life

Anderson Silva got married to his long-time girlfriend Dayane Silva in 2017. Since then, the two have welcomed three sons and two daughters in their family. Though Silva doesn’t like talking about his personal life in public, it is reported that his wife is a former gymnast.

Image credits: UFC.com