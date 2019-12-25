UFC: Top 5 Brutal Knockouts In The Decade Of 2010s Ft. Conor McGregor

Hardcore mixed martial arts (MMA) fans are pretty much accustomed with seeing fighters getting knocked out cold after vicious attacks over them. MMA is a brutal sport and there can be nothing more terrifying than a sensational knockout that leaves a fighter blank, arguably close to death. Since the inception of MMA, there have been numerous knockouts and the pattern will endure in the future as well. However, there are instances when a knockout looks more terrifying than a horror movie and no matter how much one tries, they simply cannot forget them. Since we are about to embrace a new decade with 2020, let us take a look at a look at five of the best UFC knockouts from the 2010s.

UFC: Five Best Knockouts of the 2010s decade

Francis Ngannou vs Alistair Overeem (UFC 218, 2017)

The heavyweight gladiators faced each other at the co-main event of UFC 218 on December 3, 2017. The fight began with some early energy as both the men got themselves engaged with jabs and swings. However, the night ended up in a horrific fashion when Francis Ngannou successfully planted a vicious uppercut on Alistair Overeem’s chin, leaving him unconscious in the very first round of the fight.

Anderson Silva vs Vitor Belfort (UFC 126, 2011)

The middleweight contest ended up in the very initial round as Anderson Silva stunned the world by landing a deadly front kick on Vitor Belfort’s face, leaving him strangled on the floor. After a brief exchange of jabs, Anderson Silva saw an opportunity to land his patented ‘Spider-Kick’ since Belfort’s chin was wide open. No wonder, Vitor Belfort had nothing to offer in return.

Edson Barboza vs Terry Etim (UFC 142, 2012)

One of the most deadliest kicks to have ever been implemented on an opponent’s face. Edson Barboza ended the night with a spinning back kick that landed clean over Terry Etim’s head, leaving him completely unconscious. The fight that happened in 2012 still horrifies many UFC fans.

Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo (UFC 194, 2015)

The former double champion faced Jose Aldo in of the highly anticipated featherweight contests of all time at the main event of UFC 194. Conor McGregor created history by knocking out Jose Aldo within thirteen seconds of the fight, which was then the fastest KO in UFC history. Take a look at those deadly hammer fists.

Amanda Nunes vs Cris Cyborg (UFC 232, 2018)

No doubt, two of the deadliest strikers of women’s MMA locked their horns at the co-main event of UFC 232 and the outcome shook the entire world. Amanda Nunes knocked out Cris Cyborg in the best way possible during the very first round.

