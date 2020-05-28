Anderson Silva Hints At Potential Super Fight Against Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor put himself in the firing line this week after calling out numerous UFC fighters, as he recently ranked MMA veterans in order to determine the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) of the sport on Twitter. Although ‘The Notorious’ ranked Anderson Silva above him, he later claimed he would surpass "The Spider" by the time he calls time on his UFC career. Anderson Silva acknowledged Conor McGregor as a “great athlete" in response but went on to challenge him for a “super fight”, which the Brazilian believes would be a historic fight in UFC history.

GOAT THREAD.

The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT.

My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m No.2. If not tied 1.

However still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

UFC: Anderson Silva calls-out Conor McGregor for a “super fight”

Anderson Silva took to social media and teased an MMA matchup against Conor McGregor this week. "The Spider" revealed that he is looking forward to fighting “The Notorious” at 176.37 lbs. Conor McGregor will need to up his current weight from 170 to 176 lbs if he agrees to face Anderson Silva on the given terms. In the caption, Ander Silva stated that he has immense respect for Conor McGregor and labelled the Irishman a “super athlete”. According to Anderson Silva, a “super fight” between him and Conor McGregor would be historic and the Brazilian appeared to be confident about UFC fans accepting the matchup wholeheartedly.

Anderson Silva is considered to be one of the pioneers in the sport who has held the UFC middleweight title in the past. While Anderson Silva has picked up just one win in his last eight fights, the Brazilian boasts a stellar MMA win-loss record of 34-10. Before losing to Chris Weidman in a major upset at UFC 162, Anderson Silva boasted a 17-fight win streak. However, after losing the fight against Chris Weidman, the Brazilian went on to suffer four consecutive losses and one no-contest which ultimately signalled the end of his dominance in the middleweight division.

UFC: Conor McGregor's next fight rumours

Since the conclusion of UFC 249 ‘Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje’, Conor McGregor has been constantly expressing his opinion regarding his UFC career on social media. The former UFC double champion was offered a welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman by MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz, which Conor McGregor hasn’t accepted yet. There is also speculation that Conor McGregor is looking to secure a trilogy fight against Nate Diaz. However, none of these matchups has been confirmed by McGregor or UFC just yet.

