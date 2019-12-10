Andy Ruiz Jr Blames His Diet For His Loss Against Anthony Joshua At 'Clash On The Dunes'

Andy Ruiz Jr shocked the world when he beat Anthony Joshua last June to capture the Brit's heavyweight titles. However, he was outclassed by Joshua at the 'Clash on the Dunes'. The Brit reclaimed his world titles in Saudi Arabia. Anthony Joshua defeated his Mexican counterpart in a points decision rematch on Saturday evening. Andy Ruiz Jr took on Joshua at a flabby 268 pounds. He was weighing in about 45 pounds heavier than the challenger.

Andy Ruiz Jr admits what went wrong against Anthony Joshua

Andy Ruiz Jr has now admitted that he ate everything and drank too many Coronas ahead of his encounter with Anthony Joshua. Speaking with TMZ, the former world champion was asked as to what had gone wrong heading into the fight. Ruiz stressed that he ate everything and gained so much weight. He admitted that he was having too much fun and was celebrating too much. Ruiz also added that he believes he performed pretty good, despite being out of shape. He also wished that he had taken it more seriously.

Andy Ruiz Jr looks to fix his mistakes with a rematch

Andy Ruiz has been keen on a trilogy fight against Anthony Joshua after the loss. He also insisted that he will train properly if he is given another shot at Anthony Joshua. He added that for the third fight, he will give it everything that he has got.

Anthony Joshua responds to Andy Ruiz Jr's lack of professionalism

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Anthony Joshua responded to Ruiz's lack of professionalism leading up to the fight and stated that he would love to have trained the way Andy did. However, in reality, that is not the way of a champion. He also added that Andy knew he had a fight coming up and he knew the best way to prepare for it. He concluded by saying that life lessons come in different forms and for Andy, it was in the form of a loss.

