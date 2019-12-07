Andy Ruiz Jr Vs Anthony Joshua 2: Will Excess Weight Cost Andy Ruiz Jr The Fight?

Andy Ruiz Jr took on Anthony Joshua at a flabby 268 pounds in their original bout at Madison Square Garden six months ago. Andy Ruiz Jr scored a stunning TKO victory over the then-undefeated heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The two are finally set to square off in their highly anticipated boxing rematch of the year that takes place this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Mexican is now expected to weigh in at about 45 pounds heavier than his challenger who will be entering the ring at his lightest since 2014 - 237 pounds. After the weigh-ins for the fight, Anthony Joshua expressed that weight does not really matter for heavyweights. He added that it is the fighter's skills that pay the bills and that leads to victory.

George Foreman criticizes Andy Ruiz Jr over excess weight

Former boxing World Heavyweight Champion George Foreman recently gave his views on Ruiz packing in the extra pounds for the rematch. He seemed to have a different opinion than the one held by Joshua. Speaking to USA TODAY Sports, the Hall of Fame boxing legend said that Andy Ruiz Jr has blown it after weighing in at a staggering 283 pounds for his rematch against Anthony Joshua. The 70-year old stated that Andy Ruiz Jr has blown his opportunity with the excess weight and has increased his chances of getting outboxed by the former champion.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua: Clash on the Dunes

Ruiz's WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight championship belts will be at stake heading into the fight this Saturday. When asked about who he thinks should be in possession of the titles after the event, Foreman said that it depends on whether Anthony Joshua has recovered from the four knockdowns that he suffered in his earlier fight against Andy Ruiz Jr. He added that if Joshua has recovered well from the fight, he should be able to whip Ruiz without any trouble.

