Joshua Vs Ruiz Time, Date, Location, Live Streaming Details For 'Clash On The Dunes'

The highly anticipated heavyweight showdown between reigning champion Andy Ruiz Jr and former champion Anthony Joshua is a must-see event for every boxing fan across the world. Andy Ruiz Jr had been an underdog going into the original fight against Anthony Joshua and won the battle in remarkable fashion before becoming the unified heavyweight champion of the world. Will Anthony Joshua be able to reclaim his unified heavyweight titles and re-assert his dominance over the heavyweight division, or will Andy Ruiz Jr prove his credibility to the world with yet another stoppage victory?

Joshua vs Ruiz time: Everything you need to know about how and where to watch the fight

Joshua vs Ruiz time, date, schedule

The event takes place on Saturday, December 7, 2019. With the fight being the main event of the night, it is difficult to be precise about the timing as the match will have four fights preceding the main event. However, the two fighters are advertised to make their way to the ring at around 3:45 pm ET.

Joshua vs Ruiz live streaming

The match can only be live-streamed through DAZN, a global over-the-top subscription sports streaming service. Fans can also download the DAZN application on their smart TVs or other internet-compatible devices. The fight can also be accessed through their website - DAZN.com. The platform charges $19.99 for a monthly subscription, whereas an annual pass comes at $99.99.

Joshua vs Ruiz 2 fight card

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua (Main Event)

Alexander Povetkin vs. Michael Hunter

Dillian Whyte vs. Mariusz Wach

Filip Hrgovic vs. Eric Molina

Magomedrasul Majidov vs. Tom Little

