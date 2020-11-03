Angry Tom Brady Helmet Slam Goes VIRAL, Bucs QB Acts Out Frustration After Third-down Sack

The Tom Brady helmet slam was all the buzz on social media after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback failed to keep a check on his emotions following a third-down sack in the first half. Brady and the Bucs rallied together to come from behind in the final quarter to post a 25-23 win over the New York Giants.

Tom Brady helmet slam; watch

The incident that caught the attention of NFL fans during Monday Night Football and occurred in the second quarter of the game when Tom Brady was sacked on third down by Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams. The sack meant a change of play and Brady had to make his way to the bench as the Bucs' defensive team took the field. When Brady returned to the sideline, he let his frustration dictate his actions as he proceeded to slam his helmet a couple of times against the bench before taking his seat.

Tom Brady, helmet tester pic.twitter.com/PloJXyhaHg — Ken Wattana (@KenWattana) November 3, 2020

Tom Brady, who is known for his bad temper during games, quickly gained a lot of traction on social media for his 'helmet slam' as fans enjoyed ripping the six-time Super Bowl champion for his struggles against the New York Giants - two of Brady's three Super Bowl losses came against the Giants (2008 & 2012).

I feel like bleacher report send me a “tOm BrADy iS pIsSeD oN SiDeLiNe” headline every fucking game i get it he bangs his helmet on shit — PJ No Gloves (@3testes) November 3, 2020

Who has the gif of mad as hell Tom Brady slamming his helmet into the ground? Need it — Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) November 3, 2020

I feel like #TomBrady is angrier this year than he has been in recent years. Dude is always slamming his helmet or yelling at someone lol — Travis Hughes (@TJH_7) November 3, 2020

Tom Brady letting out his frustration 😬



pic.twitter.com/4mQk1yTuy3 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) November 3, 2020

Tom Brady vs Giants

Tom Brady started the Week 8 fixture slow as he completed 10 of his 17 passes for 79 yards, leading to the Q2 sack. The former New England Patriots star did find his groove in the second half. He finished the game having completed 28 of his 40 passes for 279 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Despite entering the game as touchdown-plus favourites, the Bucs soon found themselves chasing the game after a fumble from running back Ronald Jones set up the Giants' first touchdown of the game. The Bucs made a thrilling comeback in the second half, winning the third and fourth quarters, 9-3 and 10-6, respectively, to snatch the game at the death.

The win keeps the Buccaneers at the top of the NFC South with a 6-2 record and a three-game winning streak. The Buccaneers will host the New Orleans Saints next Sunday. Meanwhile, the Giants' bad start to the season extended to Week 8 as they find themselves bottom in the NFC East with a 1-7 record. The Giants will be at division rivals Washington Football Team next week.

(Image Credits: NFL Twitter)