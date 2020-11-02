Antonio Brown Living With Tom Brady In Tampa As WR Braces For Week 9 Debut Against Saints

Antonio Brown looks all set to make his Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut against the New Orleans Saints next Sunday. Last week, Antonio Brown signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers with a max value of a reported $2.5 million. In Tampa Bay, the wide receiver will once again team up with Tom Brady, with whom he played a solitary match in New England Patriots colours.

Also Read | Antonio Brown Bucs Contract Has Max Value Of $2.5 Million; $1 Million Base Salary

Antonio Brown living in Tom Brady Tampa house?

According to FOX Sports, Antonio Brown is currently living with Tom Brady in the mansion owned by MLB legend Derek Jeter. The Tom Brady mansion was leased from Jeter at the start of the year when the QB made his move to the Bucs. Reports also suggest that Brown is inching closer to an NFL Week 9 debut for the Buccaneers and is training with Brady in preparation for the same.

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer said Tom Brady is actually helping the wide receiver on and off the field and is also arranging several meetings for Brown with influential personalities like motivational speaker Tony Robbins.

A lot of people have wondered why Tom Brady has not only befriended Antonio Brown but gone to bat for him and others like him, who have troubled pasts and baggage. So I asked Brady how he navigates those relationships.



I think this answers a lot of questions. pic.twitter.com/KcvboiwCg5 — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 28, 2020

Also Read | Antonio Brown Set To Sensationally Reunite With Tom Brady At Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antonio Brown endured a difficult last season as he was dropped by the Raiders and Patriots in the space of 20 days in September 2019. Brown was snapped up by the Raiders after he forced an exit from the Pittsburgh Steelers. His move to the Raiders was short-lived as he was cut from the roster due to numerous allegations of sexual assault against former trainer Brittany Taylor.

He was subsequently signed by the Patriots, who then released him the same month due to some more off-field allegations. Brown started one game for the Patriots, registering four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in his only game with Tom Brady. However, reports in the US suggest Brady has been an influential figure in convincing the Bucs hierarchy that Brown will be a good signing for the team. Tom Brady is said to be the 'primary reason AB is in Tampa Bay.

Also Read | Cowboys Try Many Tricks With Rookie QB, Fall To Eagles 23-9

Tom Brady has also reportedly vouched for the wide receiver's off-field behaviour, assuring the team’s brass that he would work daily with Brown at the facility and away from it to make sure the WR steers clear of controversy. Brady has also vowed that he will make sure Brown attends all meetings and testing and abides by all COVID-19 regulations during the course of the 2020 NFL season.

Aside from his controversial nature, Antonio Brown is said to be a real coup for the Bucs, whose signing makes them one of the best offensive sides in NFC. The 32-year-old recorded six consecutive 100-catch and 1,000-yard seasons before his controversial exit last year. The seven-time Pro Bowler will look to replicate his form under the tutelage of head coach Bruce Arians in Tampa Bay.

Also Read | Cleveland Browns Already Exploring Trade Options To Get Odell Beckham Jr Off Their Books?

(Image Credits: AP)