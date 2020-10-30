Tom Brady Rare Football Card Could Be Worth $250k And Rob Kardashian Cannot Keep Calm

American TV personality Rob Kardashian just scored a jackpot with his recent splurge on random sports cards. On Tuesday, Rob Kardashian scored a rare Tom Brady football card, which could fetch him as high as $250,000. However, it all depends on if Kardashian is even interested in letting the ultra-rare Tom Brady NFL card off his hands.

Also Read | Rob Kardashian's Weight Loss Journey Is Stunning, See The KUWTK Star's Before & After Pics

Rare football cards: Rob Kardashian's big catch

According to TMZ, Rob Kardashian purchased a case of 2020 Panini Mosaic Choice cards from The Bullpen in Los Angeles at 3:00 am on Tuesday. While it remains unclear how much the card collector paid for the set, the case, which contains 20 boxes of individual cards, usually goes for around $10,000. Unable to visit the store himself, Rob sent his friend to collect the cards and do an Instagram live streaming of his rare finds from the recent splash.

Also Read | Tom Brady BEATS Drew Brees' NFL Record With 559th Career Touchdown Pass Vs Raiders

Lady Luck seemed to have smiled on Kardashian, who bagged multiple rare football cards including a super rare Justin Herbert Black Gold parallel (1-of-8), two Tua Tagovailoa autograph cards and two more Joe Burrow fusion red rookie cards. The Justin Herbert card will reportedly fetch him close to $6,000, while the Tua Tagovailoa card and the Joe Burrow rookie card can sell for close to $5,000 and $2,000 apiece.

However, Rob Kardashian's biggest snag was the Tom Brady rare football card. The card, which is called the Tom Brady MVP Nebula parallel is one of a kind (1-of-1) and one of the most sought after cards among collectors. The Tom Brady card worth is said to be between $50,000 and $250,000 based on its condition.

Also Read | Vikings Not Declaring Rebuild; DE Hunter Has Neck Surgery

TMZ notes that the actual value of the card can only be determined after it has been authenticated by PSA. The authentication company looks for things like how perfectly the card is centred, the condition of the corners and potential flaws before giving a grade that dictates the value of the item. Since the card was pulled straight from a box, it will likely get a perfect 10 grade, pushing its value close to the highest possible resale value.

As per the clip shared by The Bullpen, the Tom Brady NFL card also appears to be in immaculate condition and should easily fetch a handsome sum for Kardashian. "This got hit after 3 am on the Live! 1/1 Tom Brady Nebula!!! Big hands pulling so much heat tonight. Congrats, Rob!" The LA super card store wrote in the caption.

Also Read | As Rob Kardashian Gets Inked Again, Here's All About His Previous Tattoos; Read Details

(Image Credits: Rob Kardashian, The Bullpen Instagram)