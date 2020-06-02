Annual Recognition To 54 NSFs Renewed; AAI, PCI & SGFI Denied

Archery Association of India, Paralympic Committee of India and School Games Federation of India were once again denied recognition by the Sports Ministry when it announced a revised annual renewal for all National Sports Federations on Tuesday. Ministry’s recognition assumes significance to all the NSFs as they depend on the government’s funding to manage their day-to-day expenses.

Rowing, Golf, Taekwondo and Gymnastics were the other two who were denied recognition as 54 NSFs were granted recognition by the Ministry till September end 2020. The PCI, RFI and SGFI were de-recognised by the ministry in September last year for violating the National Sports Code.

READ: World Junior Championships rescheduled to January next year: BWF

READ: Colin Kaepernick NFL career ended because 'he was bad for business': Joe Lockhart

Indian Golf Union continued to be de-recognised

Archery Association of India was banned by World Archery in August last year for defying its guidelines by electing two parallel bodies.

The Indian Golf Union continued to be de-recognised by the Ministry for failing to conduct its Annual General Meeting and hold elections as per the National Sports Code while the Taekwondo Federation of India remained de-recognised for factionalism and mismanagement.

READ: Indian women's team captain Rani Rampal recommended for Khel Ratna

READ: Mark Cuban has message for 'white' people as George Floyd death protests continue