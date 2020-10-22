Anthony Joshua, Odion Ighalo And Others Back Nigerian Protesters, Condemn Police Brutality

Unified world boxing champion Anthony Joshua and Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo recently took to social media and condemned the Nigerian government following reports that soldiers open fired on protesters in Lagos a couple of days ago. People in Nigeria have been protesting against police brutality for the past two weeks and are asking for an “end to corruption, accountable governance and respect for human rights in the country”.

Anthony Joshua, who is of Nigerian descent, said in a video message that he’s doing everything he can to support the protesters, including sending care packages. Anthony Joshua said the world is listening to the Nigerian people and he would try to visit the country after his title fight with Kubrat Pulev, which is scheduled for December 12. A few days ago, Anthony Joshua also released a series of tweets where he wrote: “The violence and killings are horrendous”.

Also Read l What happened to Nigeria? Nigeria protesters break curfew amid gunfire, chaos in Lagos

I pray a middle ground can be found 🇳🇬🙏🏾🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/xuOxy8Smmb — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) October 20, 2020

Pray for NIGERIA🇳🇬✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/V7i4Ngs9qd — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) October 20, 2020

Also Read l Anthony Joshua hopes Deontay Wilder makes a comeback despite Fury fight hitting roadblock

Nigeria shooting protests: Ighalo makes his voice heard

Odion Ighalo, on the other hand, slammed the Nigerian government for “killing your own citizens”. He later asked his fans and the rest of the world to bring awareness to the situation in his country. Ighalo's request was heard by thousands, including Marcus Rashford and Rio Ferdinand who shared his post on Twitter. Apart from Odion Ighalo and Anthony Joshua, many celebrities showed support to the protesters, including Beyoncé, Kanye West and others.

“The Nigerian government, you guys are a shame to the world for killing your own citizens, sending military to the streets to kill unarmed protesters because they are protesting for their own rights? It's uncalled for,” Ighalo added.

Also Read l Tyson Fury confirms Deontay Wilder bout is OFF, hints at fighting Anthony Joshua in 2021

An on-the-ground investigation by Amnesty International has confirmed that the Nigerian army and police killed at least 12 peaceful protesters yesterday at two locations in Lagos. Killings took place in Lekki and Alausa, where thousands were protesting police brutality. #EndSARS — Amnesty International Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) October 21, 2020

What happened in Nigeria? Nigeria mass shooting leads to massive protests

On Tuesday, a video went viral where protesters were heard singing the national anthem at the Lekki toll plaza. However, after a few seconds, shots can be heard followed by the sounds of people running away. Though it’s not clear on the video who was firing, Amnesty International has blamed Nigerian security forces for the death of at least 12 protesters. Amnesty also accused the Nigerian police and military of using excessive force against the protesters.

A day after the incident, Lagos governor confirmed numerous injuries from the mass shooting but declined to answer who was responsible for the incident.

“Opening fire on peaceful protesters is a blatant violation of people’s rights to life, dignity, freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Soldiers clearly had one intention - to kill without consequences,” said Osai Ojigho, country director of Amnesty International Nigeria.

Also Read l Mike Tyson expresses an interest in taking on Anthony Joshua after Roy Jones Jr fight

Image Source: Anthony Joshua, Odion Ighalo Instagram