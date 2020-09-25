Mike Tyson Expresses An Interest In Taking On Anthony Joshua After Roy Jones Jr Fight

Mike Tyson is scheduled to make his boxing return against Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition match which will take palace on November 28. For the fight, the legendary boxer has transformed his body under the coaching of Rafael Cordeiro - who claims the 54-year-old is in the best shape of his life. Earlier, Cordeiro even claimed that Iron Mike could challenge Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury for a heavyweight title bout and now the man himself has shown interest in facing the unified champion, Anthony Joshua.

Mike Tyson aiming for Anthony Joshua fight

While talking to TMZ, Mike Tyson said he’s “very interested” in fighting Anthony Joshua if it’s for charity. “If doing that means we can have a bigger charity exponent, well so be it, I'm down to do that, too. I would love to [fight Joshua]. That would be mind-blowing," added the former heavyweight champion. Even if Mike Tyson wants the fight, Anthony Joshua had earlier said that he would not want to trade blows with Mike Tyson out of respect.

In an interview with The Sun, AJ said that he respects Mike Tyson and even if the match happens and he wins, he will be the only one cheering as everyone would be booing him for defeating the legend. Anthony Joshua claimed that Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali are two of the most iconic boxers and he would never want to disrespect either of them. Anthony Joshua is currently training to defend his title against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in December 2020 and is likely to face Tyson Fury next year.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr preview

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California and will be officially sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC). Though the two boxing legends will headline the event, the PPV will be co-headlined by a cruiserweight bout between Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson. Apart from these duels, the night will also feature two more bouts, namely - Sweden Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan and Viddal Riley vs Rashad Coulter. According to reports, more matches could be added in the coming days.

Image Source: Anthony Joshua, Mike Tyson Instagram