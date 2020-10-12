Tyson Fury Confirms Deontay Wilder Bout Is OFF, Hints At fighting Anthony Joshua In 2021

Earlier on Monday, WBC Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury confirmed that he has ditched plans to fight Deontay Wilder to complete the trilogy. Multiple reports claimed that Wilder vs Fury 3 would take place later this year in December. However, it is believed that The Gypsy King is now looking to fight Anthony Joshua in a clash for the undisputed heavyweight championship in 2021 instead.

Tyson Fury pulls the plug on Wilder vs Fury 3

While speaking to The Athletic, undefeated boxing superstar Tyson Fury revealed that he was all set to fight Deontay Wilder for the third time this year but has now decided to call off the bout due to Wilder's camp failing to organise the event in 2020. "I was looking forward to whooping Wilder's a** again quick and easy for the third time but his team have constantly messed around with the dates. We were supposed to fight in July but he pulled out with an injury," Fury told The Athletic.

Tyson Fury then reiterated that Wilder's camp rescheduled the date of the fight on several occasions. "They first asked me if we could push the fight later this year in December and I agreed but then they asked for the trilogy fight to be moved to next year. This is when I thought to myself 'enough is enough' and its time for me to move on." Fury also claimed that to hold the WBC Heavyweight title, he needs to remain active as a boxer.

Fury vs Joshua: Gypsy King hints at a blockbuster fight with Anthony Joshua in 2021

Tyson Fury went on to state that he remains the best fighter in the boxing world currently and by the end of 2021, the 32-year-old plans to hold all the heavyweight titles, hinting at a potential bout with WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO champion Anthony Joshua. "I'm the lineal heavyweight champion, two-time Ring magazine heavyweight champion and WBC heavyweight champion but by the end of next year, I want all the belts."

Fury's announcement on pulling the plug on Wilder vs Fury 3 comes just a day after his promoter, Bob Arum, confirmed the plan was for the WBC champion to fight in the UK in December, then face Anthony Joshua in April or May in 2021. However, the WBC is yet to make a decision over Fury's trilogy fight with Wilder.

Image Credits - Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder Instagram