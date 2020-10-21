Anthony Joshua Hopes Deontay Wilder Makes A Comeback Despite Fury Fight Hitting Roadblock

A couple of days ago, Tyson Fury announced that he has “moved on” from Deontay Wilder and is targeting a new opponent for his homecoming fight on December 2020. The current WBC champion, who defeated Deontay Wilder in February, refused to give The Bronze Bomber a rematch after Wilder and his team made various attempts to push back the dates of their much-awaited bout. "They don't really want to fight the lineal heavyweight champion. They know how it ends. The world knows how it will end: with Wilder on his a** again," Tyson Fury told The Athletic.

Though Deontay Wilder’s team has claimed that the former champion is ready to fight Tyson Fury “any date, any place,” The Bronze Bomber himself is yet to comment on the same. Recently, unified world champion Anthony Joshua chimed in on the topic, revealing why he thinks Deontay Wilder is not replying to Tyson Fury’s comment. Anthony Joshua said that after facing a huge loss in February, Wilder might be stewing in his loss or might be busy conjuring a “master plan” to defeat Fury. Whatever happens, Anthony Joshua claims he would love to know what’s going through Wilder’s mind.

Despite this, Anthony Joshua says he would love to see Deontay Wilder make a return as he’s a “great asset to the heavyweight division”. Anthony Joshua said he would also like to know how Deontay Wilder found the strength to look past his loss. Wilder lost to Tyson Fury via TKO in the seventh round, losing his WBC title in the process.

"I hope he does come back, because he's a great asset to the heavyweight division, and like the Dillian situation, I would like to understand how he found the strength to pull himself up," Anthony Joshua told Sky Sports News.

What’s next for Anthony Joshua?

Anthony Joshua is currently training to fight his mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in December 2020. If AJ successfully stops Pulev, he would go on to face The Gypsy King next year. However, Tyson Fury would also have to defeat his next opponent to get a shot at Anthony Joshua. The unification bout between Joshua and Fury would be arguably the biggest fight in British boxing history.

Image Source: AP