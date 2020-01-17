The Debate
Antonio Brown's Agent Drew Rosenhaus 'conditionally' Terminates Their Relationship

other sports

Antonio Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus has 'conditionally' terminated his relationship with the wide receiver. Rosenhaus wants Brown to seek counselling.

Antonio Brown

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus has reportedly terminated their relationship. Antonio Brown, 31, was let go by the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots in a span of two months after he was accused of sexual misconduct by his former trainer Britney Taylor. 

Agent Drew Rosenhaus 'conditionally' terminates his relationship with Brown

Although away from the National Football League (NFL), Antonio Brown remains active on social media, sharing his thoughts about his former players and the NFL among other things. He has repeatedly made the headlines for his antics on social media like roasting Raiders' Derek Carr and his former Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger.

According to a reputed sports news websiteAntonio Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus has apparently had enough after he 'conditionally' terminated his relationship with Brown until he seeks counselling. Rosenhaus reportedly informed Brown of his decision in a letter stating he would like to continue to work with the free agent if he gets help.

Drew Rosenhaus has been by Antonio Brown's side though his tumultuous last year. Multiple reports suggest that Rosenhaus wrote to the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) to notify them of the situation. Under NFLPA rules, Rosenhaus' partnership with Brown cannot be officially terminated until five days after the separation letter is submitted. It is believed that Rosenhaus will rescind the termination if Brown secures appropriate counselling within the next five days.

The sports website also reported that Antonio Brown has parted ways with his attorney Darren Heitner after the latter withdrew himself from Brown's landlord-tenant lawsuit in Florida.

Social media reacts to Drew Rosenhaus terminating his relationship with Brown

Published:
