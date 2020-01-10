The Debate
Antonio Brown Gives Traction To Logan Paul Bout, Ropes In Floyd Mayweather To Train

other sports

Antonio Brown challenged Logan Paul to a fight earlier this week. It now appears that Antonio Brown has roped in Floyd Mayweather to train him for the bout.

Antonio Brown

The Antonio Brown vs Logan Paul potential bout is gaining traction, it would appear. After Antonio Brown claimed that Logan Paul called him out a number of times for a fight, the NFL free agent asked Logan Paul to "square up" on Twitter earlier this week. Now, it seems like Antonio Brown has already begun preparing for his fight against Logan Paul, with the help of a certain boxing superstar - Floyd Mayweather.

Also Read | Antonio Brown Challenges YouTube Star Logan Paul To A Fight, YouTuber Gives Fiery Response 

Antonio Brown reportedly ropes in Floyd Mayweather to train for fight against Logan Paul

With no NFL contract in sight despite strong interest from the New Orleans Saints in the last couple of weeks, Antonio Brown seems to have set his sights on an alternative form of employment. Speaking to an American sports outlet, the former Patriots wide receiver said that he was serious about stepping into the ring with controversial YouTube star Logan Paul. Brown also claimed that he has recruited the services of Floyd Mayweather in order to prepare for the fight. 

Also Read | Antonio Brown ROASTS Former Raiders Teammate Derek Carr By Offering To 'Buy His House'

When asked about Floyd Mayweather training him for the bout, Antonio Brown replied in the affirmative. Brown said that he was going to be in Las Vegas training if Logan Paul confirms the fight. "I don’t want him to be writing checks you can’t cash, you know, you’re coming after me for a couple of months. So I finally just hit him up like, “Hey man, I’ve seen this too much.” He must really want to make this happen.”, Antonio Brown was quoted as saying. 

Also Read | Antonio Brown Wants Tom Brady Reunion, Won't Play In The NFL If Brady Retires

Antonio Brown vs Logan Paul: Latest in Brown's efforts to stay relevant

It seems that despite his troubles on and off the field, the seven-time NFL Pro Bowler has found numerous ways to stay in the headlines. During the Wild Card rounds earlier last week, Antonio Brown implied that a curse was working against the favour of the teams that failed to keep a hold of him in the NFL. He then stated that it was the "curse" that led to the Patriots, Bills and Saints crashing out of the playoffs. 

Also Read | Antonio Brown Draws Common Thread Between Steelers, Raiders, Bills, Patriots, Saints

