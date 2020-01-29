Antonio Brown Freed From House Arrest And Ankle Monitor, Further Trial Awaited

National Football League (NFL) free agent Antonio Brown has been released from his house arrest by Florida Circuit Court Judge Michael Usan. Last week, Antonio Brown turned himself to the Florida Police Department after an arrest warrant was issued for the former Raiders star. Brown was charged with battery and burglary by the Florida PD.

Antonio Brown was granted bail after a hearing this morning. Bond was set at $100K and he will be required to get GPS monitoring, release his passport and guns, go through drug and alcohol testing and a mental health evaluation, per @CameronWolfe. pic.twitter.com/GwTxzTRswA — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 24, 2020

Antonio Brown arrest and subsequent bail

The warrant was issued for Brown in Hollywood, Florida after he allegedly refused to pay a moving truck driver for his services, physically assaulted the driver and even stole his keys when the driver wouldn't unload Brown's property.

SLATER SCOOP: An arrest warrant was just issued for Antonio Brown.



There is no bond. pic.twitter.com/CZpkHbrbZz — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) January 23, 2020

ESPN reported that the judge freed Antonio Brown from his house arrest and his ankle monitor, allowing Brown to travel freely within the United States so he can satisfy his contractual obligations. Instead of wearing an ankle monitor, Brown will reportedly have to check in with personnel from the court daily.

Reports further add that his $110,000 bail remains in place and he must surrender his passport. He must also possess no weapons or ammunition and will have to submit to a mental health evaluation and random drug testings.

Antonio Brown took to Instagram Live to speak to his fans and reveal that he'd soon get rid of the GPS monitor. Showing his monitor to the fans, Brown said 'I'm about to get this taken off. I'm free to go'

Brown gave an interview to USA Today Sports admitting he put himself in a bad predicament but plans to make the most of the unfortunate situation.

"I'm going to make them proud, man. 'Im planning to come back to the NFL.'' - Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown was one of the top wide receivers in the NFL before he was released by the Oakland Raiders (now Los Vegas) and New England Patriots within a span of two months. Brown was accused of sexual assault by his former trainer Britney Taylor, leading to his exit from the NFL.

