Antonio Brown Turns Himself In On Burglary, Battery Charges After Arrest Warrant: Report

A day after the Hollywood Police Department issued an arrest warrant for NFL free agent receiver Antonio Brown, the former Patriots man has decided to turn himself in, according to reports. Earlier this week, Antonio Brown’s trainer Glenn Holt was arrested by the Hollywood Police on charges of felony, assault and burglary. They then issued an arrest warrant for Antonio Brown last night on similar charges.

Breaking: Antonio Brown has turned himself in to the police, per @TMZ_Sports pic.twitter.com/C1fuqMXKES — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2020

Antonio Brown arrest warrant developments: Former Patriots man turns himself in

The Hollywood Police said that Antonio Brown will now be facing charges of burglary with battery of an unoccupied conveyance, as well as one count of criminal mischief. While the police arrested his trainer Glenn Holt earlier this week, law enforcement officials said that Antonio Brown was not arrested at the same time as he locked himself in his Hollywood mansion and refused to speak to the Hollywood Police who were at his door. The Antonio Brown saga now continues; a saga that has its roots in September last year.

Antonio Brown battery charges spell more trouble for former NFL man

The New England Patriots decided to let go of Antonio Brown just after the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins. Back then, Brown was accused of sexual assault by his former trainer Britney Taylor. The NFL is currently investigating the incident and is yet to reprimand him for the same. This incident was then followed by another allegation of sexual misconduct by an artist who was working at the former Patriots wide receiver’s home in 2017.

SLATER SCOOP: An arrest warrant was just issued for Antonio Brown.



There is no bond. pic.twitter.com/CZpkHbrbZz — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) January 23, 2020

Antonio Brown battery charges filed after physically assaulting victim

The court documents stated that the incident occurred when Antonio Brown refused to pay a reported $4,000 fee to the victim's moving company for delivering his belongings from his California home. This prompted the victim to leave with Brown's property in his truck. The former Patriots man then threw a rock at the victim's truck, denting the driver's side of the vehicle. Following this, Glenn Holt proceeded to grab the vehicle’s keys and obtain Brown’s belongings while the duo physically assaulted the driver.

