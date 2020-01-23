Antonio Brown Is Mentally Ill And Desperately Needs Help, Claims Ex-girlfriend

NFL star Antonio Brown's ex-girlfriend has claimed that the player is in 'desperate' need of a mental health treatment. Chelsie Kyriss, who is also the mother of Brown's children, said that she is building a new life with her kids without the NFL star.

"Over the last few years, I have stood at the side of my children’s father Antonio Brown and watched the rise and fall of an incredible man and athlete," posted emotional Kyriss in an Instagram post. The ex-girlfriend has distanced herself and the kids from Antonio Brown in recent years.

Chelsie Kyriss added that although she has parted ways with Antonio Brown, she wishes nothing but the best for him. "Unfortunately, it seems Antonio has made questionable choices and continues to ignore the advice of those who love and support him," mentioned Kyriss in the post. Antonio Brown recently made headlines after getting in a feud with a truck driver. Brown was accused of attacking a moving truck driver near his house in Florida. Police are treating Antonio Brown as a suspect and they are working to get an arrest warrant.

Chelsie Kyriss' Instagram post

Chelsie Kyriss hopes that Antonio will get help and seek mental health treatment that he so desperately needs. She wishes that he can be the father that all of his children need and deserve.

Things between Brown and Kyriss escalated when Antonio Brown fought with her in the street outside of their own house. The free-agent also threw a bag of gummy penises at her then-wife. He also went on to post the footage on social media.

Antonio Brown arrest saga

SLATER SCOOP: An arrest warrant was just issued for Antonio Brown.



There is no bond. pic.twitter.com/CZpkHbrbZz — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) January 23, 2020

