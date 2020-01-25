Antonio Brown Races Out Of Courthouse After Bail, Ordered To Wear GPS Ankle Monitor

National Football League (NFL) star Antonio Brown has very much been a man in the news this week. The former Steelers wide receiver courted controversy earlier this week when he was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with a driver of a transport company. Antonio Brown's trainer Glenn Holt was also involved in the incident and was slapped with felony burglary and battery charges on Tuesday. Brown was subsequently arrested by the Hollywood Police Department after he turned himself in to law enforcement officials. The NFL free agent was granted bail by a Broward County judge with a bond set at $100,000. It appears that Antonio Brown was in a hurry to exit the courthouse on Friday.

Also Read | Antonio Brown In Hot Water As Hollywood Police Try To Orchestrate Peaceful Surrender

Antonio Brown bail granted, NFL free agent sprints out of the courthouse

Controversy seemed to follow Antonio Brown after the Patriots cut the wide receiver after the Week 2 game against Miami Dolphins. After multiple allegations of sexual assault, Antonio Brown and his trainer Glenn Holt reportedly assaulted the driver of a moving truck after Brown refused to pay a $4,000 fee. Glenn Holt was charged by the Hollywood Police Department on counts of felony burglary and battery and sent to jail on Tuesday. Holt then posted a $20,000 bond the following day and was released on Wednesday night.

Also Read | Antonio Brown Is Mentally Ill And Desperately Needs Help, Claims Ex-girlfriend

Antonio Brown is facing a potential life sentence for the felony burglary with battery charge, but his lawyers believe he was overcharged, per @CameronWolfe https://t.co/HPq2fxPxOd pic.twitter.com/pMo6vy8zI0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2020

Antonio Brown was then arrested by the Hollywood late in the week after he volunteered to turn himself in. Brown was subsequently granted bail under the condition that the ex-Patriots man must wear a GPS ankle monitor. Brown will also have to undergo a mental evaluation and had his passport revoked after the incident. Following the bail, Antonio Brown proceeded to erupt in a sprint down the steps in order to avoid the multitude of the media gathered outside the courthouse.

Also Read | Antonio Brown Turns Himself In On Burglary, Battery Charges After Arrest Warrant: Report

What did Antonio Brown do?

The court documents from the incident stated that Antonio Brown and Glenn Holt assaulted the victim outside Brown's Hollywood residence earlier this week. Antonio Brown hired a moving company to deliver his belongings from California to his Hollywood home in Florida. While the victim attempted to deliver Antonio Brown’s belongings, the former Steelers star refused to pay the $4,000 fee, which led to the victim leaving with Antonio Brown’s property in his truck. According to the victim, Brown then threw a rock at the victim’s truck, denting the driver’s side of the vehicle. His trainer Glenn Holt proceeded to take the keys out of the ignition after damaging the vehicle. Brown and Holt subsequently physically assaulted the victim. A 911 call was then placed, following which Hollywood Police made their way to the scene of the crime.

Also Read | Antonio Brown Saga Deepens As Hollywood Police Department Issue Fresh Arrest Warrant