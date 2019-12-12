The Debate
Antonio Brown Goes On BIZARRE Rant Against Former Steelers Teammate Ben Roethlisberger

other sports

New England Patriot terminated Antonio Brown's contract after he was accused of sexual assault. The 31-year-old calls Ben Roethlisberger "loser" on Twitter

Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown was released by the New England Patriots on September 20, 2019, following allegations of sexual misconduct arose against him. He has been making the headlines ever since with his outlandish social media posts. Antonio Brown has now targetted his former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger and the NFL with his latest posts on Twitter. 

Also Read | NFL Trade Rumours: Antonio Brown To Continue Exile Despite Patriots Struggle Vs Chiefs

Antonio Brown blasts former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate

Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown were teammates at the Pittsburgh Steelers between 2010 and 2019. Brown left the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Oakland Raiders in March 2019 before moving to the New England Patriots six months later. Brown's former trainer, Brittany Taylor, filed a lawsuit against the wide-receiver accusing him of sexual assault. He was soon released by the Patriots after which Antonio Brown has gone on to express his frustration with the NFL on social media. 

Also Read | Antonio Brown Fires Shocking Tweet At Patriots Owner Robert Kraft

Despite playing together for almost a decade, Brown has not spared Ben Roethlisberger from his wrath on social media. When a Twitter user compared the duo and called Roethlisberger the better of the two, Brown retaliated aggressively calling the two-time Super Bowl champion "a loser".  Antonio Brown even blasted NFL, branding them "racist". 

Antonio Brown has kept himself busy trying to make a rap album in collaboration with Jamaican-American singer Sean Kingston. But no one is apparently safe from his ongoing social media outbursts.

Also Read | Gerrit Cole Deal: 4 Largest Contracts In MLB History By Average Annual Value

Guess Antonio Brown does not want to be back in the NFL

Also Read | Antonio Brown Not Expected To Return To NFL This Season: Reports

