Antonio Brown Goes On BIZARRE Rant Against Former Steelers Teammate Ben Roethlisberger

Antonio Brown was released by the New England Patriots on September 20, 2019, following allegations of sexual misconduct arose against him. He has been making the headlines ever since with his outlandish social media posts. Antonio Brown has now targetted his former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger and the NFL with his latest posts on Twitter.

Five days after releasing a statement in which he apologized and took responsibility for his actions, Antonio Brown is now accusing the NFL of racism, while citing former #Steelers teammates Ben Roethlisberger and Anthony Chickillo, among others. pic.twitter.com/OuqguzKUO8 — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) December 11, 2019

Antonio Brown blasts former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate

Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown were teammates at the Pittsburgh Steelers between 2010 and 2019. Brown left the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Oakland Raiders in March 2019 before moving to the New England Patriots six months later. Brown's former trainer, Brittany Taylor, filed a lawsuit against the wide-receiver accusing him of sexual assault. He was soon released by the Patriots after which Antonio Brown has gone on to express his frustration with the NFL on social media.

Check his stats before I came n I was done with that loser long time ago https://t.co/Ya8cbA9WQH — AB (@AB84) December 11, 2019

Despite playing together for almost a decade, Brown has not spared Ben Roethlisberger from his wrath on social media. When a Twitter user compared the duo and called Roethlisberger the better of the two, Brown retaliated aggressively calling the two-time Super Bowl champion "a loser". Antonio Brown even blasted NFL, branding them "racist".

Guess all mighty @nfl can hold players out against there will no criminal charges pending nothing but

A Caucasian player gets a domestic go to jail still out there playing targeted hate against us everywhere my peeps — AB (@AB84) December 11, 2019

Antonio Brown has kept himself busy trying to make a rap album in collaboration with Jamaican-American singer Sean Kingston. But no one is apparently safe from his ongoing social media outbursts.

Guess Antonio Brown does not want to be back in the NFL

I’m good on them folks https://t.co/5z94ilQ0zV — AB (@AB84) December 11, 2019

