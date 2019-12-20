Antonio Brown Throws Shade At Tom Brady With A WILD Proclamation On Twitter

It appears that Twitter has become former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown's playground since he was cut from the Patriots squad earlier this year. Among the first instances of Antonio Brown taking to Twitter after the incident was when he issued an apology to the owner of the Patriots, Robert Kraft. One of his more recent tweets, however, was slyly directed at Tom Brady and appeared anything but apologetic.

NFL respect my greatness best 6 rounder all time ! pic.twitter.com/sSay01E6Ti — AB (@AB84) December 18, 2019

Antonio Brown takes a sly dig at Patriots star Tom Brady

Antonio Brown was a sixth-round pick in 2010. With seven Pro Bowls and four first-team All-Pro honours, Antonio Brown is certainly one of the greatest sixth-round picks in the NFL over the years. However, considering the fact that four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady is also among the list of players to have been a sixth-round pick, Antonio Brown's claims of being the best sixth-round pick of all time are, at the very least, pompous.

Antonio Brown has been a free agent ever since being cut by the Patriots earlier this season. While the Patriots may not have done well by their own lofty standards, a move to bring back Antonio Brown has been ruled out by the Patriots. Tom Brady himself has been vocal about his frustrations regarding the Patriots' offence in recent weeks. However, after bouncing back in convincing fashion against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, the Patriots will look to wrap up the AFC East when they face off against the Buffalo Bills at the Gillette Stadium in Week 16.

