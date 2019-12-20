NFL Week 16 Preview: New England Patriots, Houston Texans Look To Clinch Divisions

The playoffs berths may have been all but secured, but NFL Week 16 could still throw up some surprises, especially in the NFC. A look at the fixtures in the AFC, however, throws up the Buffalo Bills' matchup against the New England Patriots. After being engulfed in controversy in the last couple of weeks, it will be interesting to see the Patriots go up against the steely defence of the Buffalo Bills. Here is our preview of NFL Week 16.

NFL Week 16: Bills could pip the Patriots to the AFC East crown

In their Week 4 matchup, the Buffalo Bills restricted Patriots star Tom Brady to one of his more subdued showings in the NFL. The four-time Super Bowl MVP failed to register a single touchdown against the Bills last time around. With the Buffalo Bills boasting a stellar defence and the Patriots' offence struggling to link up play, the Bills vs Patriots game could very well be a case of the tighter defence winning the game and, quite possibly, the AFC East.

NFL Week 16: Cowboys vs Eagles could decide NFC Easy

The Dallas Cowboys finally got back to winning ways after that win against the Rams in Week 15. That was arguably the Cowboys' best game this season, but it remains to be seen whether they can repeat that showing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. The Eagles' last two wins saw them scrape through against the Giants and the Redskins. While the Cowboys did get the better of the Eagles in their previous matchup, with the NFC East crown at stake, this game could go either way.

NFL Week 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to spoil Houston Texans' party

The Texans need just one win to clinch the AFC South, but the Buccaneers have impressed in recent weeks. With two games left in the regular season, Jameis Winston will look to assert himself as the decision regarding his future with the Bucs draws near. Interestingly, in Week 15, Jameis Winston became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 450 or more yards in consecutive games. However, the Bucs will have to field a majorly depleted side against the Texans, owing to the mounting number of injuries in their squad.

