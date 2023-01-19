As Wrestlers Meet Sports Ministry Panel, Here's 3 Key Demands To Be Implemented By WFI

The wrestlers who are staging a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to demand a complete overhaul of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) held a meeting with the officials of the Union Sports Ministry on Thursday. According to sources in the ministry, it has been decided that the wrestlers will be getting new coaches and physios after the formation of the new federation, which is likely to happen after the investigation into the matter is over.

The wrestlers have also been promised that their primary training centre will be shifted from Lucknow to Delhi as they were uncomfortable going to a place that is the home turf of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Earlier, the wrestlers claimed that Brij Bhushan Singh uses his clout in Lucknow to mentally harass them and to ensure they remain under his control. The wrestlers will also be given financial support after the new federation is formed.

WFI controversy

India's top wrestlers including the likes of Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik are staging a protest against the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is currently serving as a Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh. The wrestlers have levelled some serious allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh, including charges of corruption, sexual exploitation, and mental harassment. They want him to resign from the top post.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is expected to resign next week during a WFI meeting. He had earlier refused to step down from the position, saying that the allegations against him are baseless. However, the wrestlers held another press conference on Thursday, where they demanded quick action against the WFI president and said that they won't end their protest until he steps down and an investigation is initiated.

The central government has said that it will form a three-member committee to probe the allegations against WFI and its chief. According to sources, the probe team is likely to have two female representatives.

Image: Twitter/BajrangPunia