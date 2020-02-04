Astros Appoint James Click As New General Manager Post Sign-stealing Scandal

Houston Astros’ managerial search is over. The organisation hired James Click as their new general manager on Monday. The controversy-embroiled Astros were looking for a new manager after general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch were suspended by Major League Baseball (MLB) for their role in the sign-stealing scandal. James Click’s signing is a timely one for the Houston Astros. The franchise will begin spring training next week.

Astros hire James Click as the new general manager

The Astros have already installed Dusty Baker as their new manager. The signing of James Click means that the Houston-based franchise have swiftly replaced their leadership team. Manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were banned and fired for absence of oversight in the sign-stealing episode that rattled the entire Astros franchise.

Astros owner Jim Crane: James Click is a perfect fit for Astros

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane announced the appointment of James Click. He was the Tampa Bay Rays’ vice president of baseball operations for the past three seasons. Astros owner Jim Crane said that James Click fit Astros' bill in many ways. Crane spoke highly of the new Astros GM. He said that the 42-year old had progressed through all aspects of baseball operations.

James Click: Looking forward to leading Astros to more championships

James Click will be officially presented at a media conference on Tuesday. In a statement, Click said that he was pleased that he bagged the Astros job. Click further added that he is grateful to Jim Crane and the entire Astros organisation for the opportunity. He also said that he is looking forward to leading the profoundly talented group of players to more championships.

