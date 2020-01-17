Carlos Beltran Parts Ways With Mets Amidst Astros Sign-stealing Scandal Allegations

Carlos Beltran was named as the new manager of the New York Mets in November 2019, after he agreed to a reported three-year contract with the franchise. However, his stint with the Mets ended before it even began after Beltran stepped down on Thursday night (Friday IST) owing to his reported involvement in Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

Breaking: Carlos Beltran is out as New York Mets manager due to his involvement in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, sources tell @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/GkUdzKxpDk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 16, 2020

Also Read | Mets Manager Carlos Beltran Faces Uncertain Future Amidst Astros Sign stealing Scandal

Astros sign-stealing scandal: Carlos Beltran, the latest casualty

Houston Astros' World Series Championship season in 2017 has come to haunt them back and the others involved. Reports suggested that the Astros allegedly devised a system to illegally steal signs during that campaign. The controversy has already seen multiple casualties after Astros manager A.J. Hinch was suspended for one year and was subsequently fired by the franchise. Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow and former assistant GM Brandon Taubman were also handed a one-year suspension. Astros were fined $5 million by the MLB.

Also Read | Astros Sign Stealing Scandal: Jeff Luhnow, AJ Hinch Comment After Being Sacked

Carlos Beltran, who was associated with the Astros in 2017, has now parted ways with the New York Mets. Mets COO Jeff Wilpon and Executive Vice President and General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen stated that considering all the circumstances surrounding the controversy, it was best for both parties to move in different directions. According to the statement, Mets officials had multiple meetings with Beltran before mutually agreeing to the decision.

Statement from Carlos Beltrán. pic.twitter.com/gv9NNIzoQd — New York Mets (@Mets) January 16, 2020

Carlos Beltran himself released a statement thanking Mets for their support and handing him the opportunity. Beltran admitted that he could have proven to be a distraction for the side and hence parting ways felt the best.

Also Read | Will MLB Award 2017 And '18 World Series Titles To Dodgers Amid Astros Sign stealing Scandal?

Carlos Beltran denies cheating allegations

In November 2019, The Athletic reported that Carlos Beltran denied any wrongdoing in the Astros sign-stealing scandal. Beltran said that they used the small details to their advantage and he would not call it 'cheating'. However, the allegations still persist against the 42-year-old. Although the MLB are yet to charge Carlos Beltran, it cost him his Mets job.

Also Read | Los Angeles Dodgers Third Team After Astros, Red Sox In MLB Sign-stealing Scandal?