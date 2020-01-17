Former Yankees Player Claims Team Was 'cheated' Due To Astros And Red Sox's Sign-stealing

Former Yankees player and potential Hall of Fame entrant CC Sabathia believes that the New York Yankees were cheated out of a trip to the World Series in 2017 and 2018. The Yankees were eliminated by the Houston Astros en route the latter's World Series-winning campaign in 2017, while the Boston Red Sox repeated the same feat in 2018. As it turns out, both Astros and Red Sox were alleged of sign-stealing, and while Astros were charged for it, the investigation on the Red Sox is still under process.

MLB sign-stealing: Astros penalised, Red Sox manager Alex Cora faces harsh punishment

After a thorough Major League Baseball (MLB) investigation stimulated by The Athletic that uncovered Astros’ electronic sign-stealing methods in 2017 and 2018, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred imposed a hefty punishment on the Astros. Astros’ manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for a year and subsequently sacked by Astros owner Jim Crane. Alex Cora, the Red Sox manager, who was the bench coach at Astros in 2017, faces possible harsh punishment from Manfred once MLB's investigation into the 2018 sign-stealing scandal concludes. The Astros are also deprived of their first and second-round picks in the next two first-year player drafts and penalised the maximum $5 million under MLB rules.

CC Sabathia: Astros should be forced to vacate their title

CC Sabathia is about to join the #Yankees front office: https://t.co/2MN7DV2mTy — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) January 15, 2020

Former New York Yankees player CC Sabathia said it is frustrating to see that he could have had a title but was cheated out of it. The former Yankees left-hander noted that the Astros should be forced to vacate their 2017 World Series title, saying that he wouldn’t be mad at that. The Yankees will soon name Sabathia as a special adviser as per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. CC Sabathia, now 39, spent 11 of his 19 MLB seasons with the Yankees. With the Yankees, he went 134-88 with an ERA of 3.81 and 1,700 strikeouts. In Sabathia’s first season with the Yankees, he was named ALCS MVP and the Yankees won the World Series that year.

