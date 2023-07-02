Austrian GP 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch F1 In India, UK And USA

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez earned yet another 1-2 for Red Bull during the F1 sprint race during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend on Saturday, July 1. Following the exciting sprint, all eyes are now hooked on Sunday’s main race, which will see Verstappen starting on pole yet another time. The Dutchman heads into the race, chasing his seventh race win of the Formula 1 2023 season.

3 Things You Need To Know

Austrian GP marks the Round 10 of the F1 2023 season

The Austrian GP 2023 featured the second Formula 1 sprint of the season

Max Verstappen sits at the top of the drivers’ championship standings with 195 points

When does the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023 start?

The F1 Austrian GP 2023 is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. IST on Sunday. July 2.

Where is the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023 being held?

The F1 Austrian GP 2023 is being held at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. The main race on Sunday will feature 71 laps of racing, with drivers covering a total race distance of 306.452 km. The circuit has a total of 10 corners with three DRS zones, and is 4.318 km long.

How to watch the live streaming of the F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023 in India?

Formula 1 fans in India can watch the live stream of the F1 Austrian GP 2023 on F1 TV Pro. F1 TV is the official broadcaster of the F1 2023 season in India, and the fans interested to watch it need to subscribe to its streaming service. The monthly subscription for F1 TV Pro is said to be INR 399, while the annual subscription is said to be priced at INR 2499.

How to watch the live telecast of the F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023 in India?

Unfortunately, the F1 2023 season is not being telecasted in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023 in the UK and the US?

Fans in the UK can watch the Austrian GP weekend on Sky Sports. Fans in the US can watch the race on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.