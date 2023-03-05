Bahrain GP 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch F1 Bahrain GP In India, UK And US

Max Verstappen was off to a flying start in the Formula 1 2023 season by qualifying at pole position for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix 2023. The 2022 world champion claimed pole ahead of his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who was followed by Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso continued the momentum that Aston Martin showed during testing and practice by qualifying at 4th.

The Mercedes pair of George Rusell and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified at sixth and seventh respectively, while Lance Stroll was eighth fastest in the qualifying session. The Canadian driver missed last week’s pre-season testing due a wrist surgery. However, he looked impressive on Saturday and will be hoping to gain more positions during the main race.

Meanwhile, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon qualified in ninth, followed by Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg. The German driver has returned to F1 for a full season for the first time in over three years. Lando Norris was the only McLaren driver to be among the top 11 drivers at qualifying, as his partner and rookie driver Oscar Piastri could only manage to qualify as the 18th fastest car. Here’s a look at the complete starting grid for the main race at F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2023.

Where is the Bahrain GP 2023 taking place?

The Bahrain International Circuit will host the Bahrain GP 2023 on Sunday, March 5. The circuit is 5.412 km /3.363 miles long.

When will the Bahrain GP 2023 start?

The main race of the Bahrain GP 2023 weekend is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST/ 9:55 a.m. ET/ 4:00 PM BST on Sunday.

How to watch the live streaming of F1 Bahrain GP 2023 in India?

Indian F1 fans can live stream Bahrain GP 2023 by subscribing to F1 TV Pro. Unfortunately, the live telecast details are not available as of now. Formula 1 launched its exclusive streaming service in India earlier this year.

How to watch the live streaming of F1 Bahrain GP 2023 in US?

Racing fans in the US can watch the live telecast of Bahrain GP 2023 on ESPN, while the live streaming will be available on ESPN+.

How to watch the live streaming of F1 Bahrain GP 2023 in UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the race live on SkySports F1.