Bengals President Had Informed Joe Burrow Of No 1 Selection Before NFL Draft 2020: Reports

After weeks of speculations and mock drafts, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Cincinnati Bengals drafted the quarterback, who is expected to hit the ground running with his new side as soon as the lockdown is over. While the draft took place on Thursday, April 23, it appears as if Joe Burrow already knew he was Bengals' top pick and in fact, he reportedly even received his Bengals jersey on the eve of draft day.

Joe Burrow Draft: Joe Burrow Bengals jersey number confirmed

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Bengals president Mike Brown officially welcomed Joe Burrow to the franchise on Wednesday, April 22. Mike Brown reportedly sent a letter to Burrow that said he was looking forward to building a championship football team around the quarterback. Along with the letter, the Bengals president reportedly sent Joe Burrow his Bengals jersey with the No. 9 on the back, which will now be his official number at Cincinnati.

Mike Brown also sent Joe Burrow and his parents No. 9 Bengals jerseys – jerseys for all of them -- which now officially will be the number that he will wear in Cincinnati. https://t.co/l0BDOnJJnx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2020

The NCAA 2019 season saw the 23-year-old quickly become one of the most sought-after prospects at the draft. Last season, playing for LSU, Joe Burrow threw for 60 touchdowns with only six interceptions. The quarterback was key for the LSU Tigers who went to cap their stunning season by winning the national championship. LSU beat Clemson 42-25 in the final. Joe Burrow finished the game with five touchdown passes and completed 31 of his 49 passes for 463 yards.

Joe Burrow Bengals contract

Joe Burrow reportedly will receive a four-year contract worth around a projected $36.2 million. His rookie contract will include a fully guaranteed $23.9 million signing bonus, according to Spotrac.

Burrow will join a Bengals side that finished 2-14 (win-loss) last season. Bengals coach Zac Taylor was confident the No. 1 pick could help him turn around the fortunes of the franchise. After Burrow was officially announced as the first pick, Taylor said, "We will never pick at No 1 again. We don’t want to pick in the top 10 again. We’re looking at this as the only time you’re going to get this calibre player to add him to the program, so obviously this is a big deal.”

Enough talk. Time to get to work. https://t.co/EAK97ZePE8 — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) April 24, 2020

