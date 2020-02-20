Joe Burrow Draft Profile: Superdome Hero Is Overwhelming Favourite At NFL Draft 2020

By now, fans of almost every team in the NFL will have surely heard of LSU star Joe Burrow. In an exhilarating season for the LSU Tigers, Joe Burrow broke the single-season passing touchdown record (60), while also leading LSU to set the single-season points record in the process. Exiting the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with the NCAA title with those numbers, meant that Joe Burrow would now be seated on the throne of the overwhelming favourite to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft 2020. A look at the Joe Burrow draft profile reveals what the Superdome hero would bring to, perhaps, the Cincinnati Bengals.

In Case You Forgot...@Joe_Burrow10 broke pretty much every touchdown record.



Watch Every Single One

NFL Draft 2020: Joe Burrow NFL draft profile

An underwhelming 2018 season with LSU left many doubting whether Joe Burrow has what it takes to prosper in the NFL. However, after LSU hired former New Orleans Saints offensive assistant Joe Brady as their passing co-ordinator, there was a marked improvement in the Iowa-born quarterback. With Joe Brady as his mentor, Joe Burrow’s arm strength improved and with it, his ability to whizz the ball through tight spaces. His numbers from 2018 and 2019 back this claim.

Joe Burrow stats

From throwing 16 touchdowns in 2018, Joe Burrow ramped up the number to a massive 60 touchdowns in 2019, setting the single-season passing touchdown record in the process. What’s even more impressive is the fact that five of those touchdowns came against an uber-aggressive Clemson Tigers defence. The hype that makes him the star attraction at the NFL Draft 2020, therefore, is more than warranted.

At a height of 6’4, Joe Burrow is unlikely to be bogged down by monstrous hits on the field. His running ability is also nothing to be scoffed at. Despite all his strengths, Joe Burrow is only human. He does, therefore, have a couple of weaknesses.

In the Joe Burrow draft profile, the LSU star's arm strength has been called into question on numerous occasions. His almost sixth sense-like ability to anticipate the run of the receivers and throw pass-catchers away from coverage and into space, however, makes up for it. Another area of concern will be the fact that Joe Burrow tends to get sacked on a number of avoidable occasions. Nothing pre-season training cannot work out, though. All in all, the Joe Burrow draft profile makes for wholesome reading for NFL scouts and the LSU is wont to be the star attraction at the NFL Draft 2020 as he has been for the last two years.

Good luck to Joe Burrow if he lands in Cincinnati.

Joe Burrow Bengals move

With the Joe Burrow draft profile making for excellent reading, the Cincinnati Bengals are heavy favourites for Joe Burrow. The Joe Burrow Bengals story has been doing the rounds for some time now, despite the fact that the Bengals have not publicly declared their intention to draft him as the No. 1 pick. The bookies, however, have written the Joe Burrow Bengals story in stone as the NFL Draft 2020 appears on the horizon. However, some NFL analysts and former NFL players believe that the LSU star should script an alternate ending for the Joe Burrow Bengals story by pulling an Eli Manning and refusing to play for the Bengals.

