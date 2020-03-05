Joe Burrow Quietly Shuts Down Comparisons With Future Hall Of Famer Tom Brady

The 'Joe Burrow hand size' was the topic of conversation at the NFL Combine 2020 in Indianapolis late last month. With the Joe Burrow hand size registering at just nine inches, a number of scouts at the NFL Combine took up the issue, stating that his hands were surprisingly small for him to cut it in the NFL. Despite those "Joe Burrow hand size" stories, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner has drawn a number of comparisons with future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

Also Read | Joe Burrow Draft Profile: Superdome Hero Is Overwhelming Favourite At NFL Draft 2020

"When you watch these guys side by side, #TomBrady mechanically, watch what you see from Brady and tell me this does not look identically the same from #JoeBurrow. It is eerie." - @MoveTheSticks on @nflnetwork #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/GeAr9uPWxe — Lakisha Jackson Wesseling (@LakishaJackson) February 27, 2020

Joe Burrow Brady comparisons on the rise, but LSU star begs mercy

The Joe Burrow Brady comparisons have been on the rise with the NFL Draft 2020 around the corner. NFL analysts have increasingly labelled Joe Burrow a sureshot pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. However, during the NFL Scouting Combine in February, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared the LSU star to Tom Brady, drawing a number of similarities between the two quarterbacks, who seem to have similar mechanics. In wake of the Joe Burrow Brady comparisons, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner has respectfully asked analysts not to compare him to a man who has already won six Super Bowls in his career.

Also Read | Joe Burrow's Record-breaking NCAA Football Season For LSU Tigers Ends With Superdome High

"Please don't compare me to the best player of all time," Burrow said to reporters when he was made aware of the Joe Burrow Brady comparisons. "Let me do my own thing. Don't do that to me, please." When the LSU star was told that the Joe Burrow Brady comparisons were a compliment, the projected NFL Draft 2020 No. 1 pick said, "It is, but it's Tom Brady."

Also Read | Drew Brees Walks Comeback Trail As Saints QB Returns For 2020 NFL Season

Much like the 'Joe Burrow hand size' story, Tom Brady has also been the subject of much speculation over the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Tom Brady will officially enter unrestricted free agency in mid-March and a recent report indicates that he is now inching closer to the exit door at the Gillette Stadium. Should the NFL trade rumours turn out to be true, the Patriots will, for the first time in 20 years, be in the market for a starting quarterback after the smoke from the Tom Brady situation clears.

Also Read | Tom Brady Conveys Single-emoji Response To Ben Affleck, Matt Damon's Text About NFL Future