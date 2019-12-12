NFL Week 15 Predictions: Patriots, Cowboys Struggle To Continue?

The age-old adage of ‘You win some, you lose some’ has never held truer than in the National Football League (NFL) this season. Reigning Super Bowl champions New England Patriots have epitomised this adage, after back-to-back losses against the Houston Texans and the dramatic loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the Patriots have a high ceiling, considering the fact they are the reigning Super Bowl champions. Nevertheless, here is our prediction for the top NFL fixtures in Week 15.

NFL Week 15 Predictions: New England Patriots vs Cincinnati Bengals

The one game that is bound to be in the spotlight in Week 15 is the Patriots’ visit to the Paul Brown Stadium. The Patriots are fresh off consecutive defeats in the NFL and have not done themselves any favours, courtesy of Spygate 2.0. However, the game against the Bengals will be the perfect opportunity for the Patriots to bounce back, considering that the Bengals have registered just one win in the NFL so far. It is, therefore, difficult to see anything but a Patriots’ victory in this game.

After a big win against Brady and the Patriots, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs are back in our top 5.



NFL Week 15 Predictions: Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are no longer in sole possession of the No. 1 spot in NFC East. On Monday, the Cowboys will be up against the defending NFC champions, which means that the Cowboys’ struggles are bound to continue. It will also be interesting to see former Patriots kicker Kai Forbath in a Cowboys jersey after Brett Maher was released by the Cowboys earlier this week. Considering the Cowboys' downturn in fortunes, we are predicting a Rams victory in this game.

NFL Week 15 Predictions: Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs

Fresh off of clinching the AFC West, the Chiefs are in scintillating form, as evident by their three-game winning streak. While they did have some help from the officials during the win against the Patriots, the Chiefs’ defence is allowing just 14 points per game. However, the Chiefs still need to pick up one game on the Patriots to earn a bye in the first round. With so much at stake, we are predicting that the Chiefs will emerge victorious in this game.

NFL Week 15 Predictions: Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers

Arguably the biggest winners of the Week 14 results, the 49ers are flying high after a dramatic 48-46 win over the Saints. Courtesy of that win and the Seahawks’ loss, the 49ers are now the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They also have a one-game lead over both, the Packers and the Saints and will own the tiebreaker against both, considering their head-to-head record. Based on their current form, the 49ers are likely to register a win.

NFL Week 15 Predictions: Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans

Two sides with the same record in the NFL so far, the Titans will face off against the Texans with full knowledge that the Texans are 3-1 against AFC South opponents so far. While the Texans may not have followed up on that victory over the Patriots, the Texans do own the tiebreaker over the Titans, owing to their superior division record. It is bound to be a tight game, but we are predicting a Titans win, with due credit to DeShaun Watson.

