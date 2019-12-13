Tom Brady Issues Challenge To Ravens QB Lamar Jackson With One Condition

There were quite a few headlines created during the Jets vs Ravens game at the M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday night. The Baltimore Ravens secured their second consecutive AFC North championship during their 41-25 win over the Jets. In doing so, they also registered their 10th consecutive win in the NFL this season. However, in the game of numbers, only one Ravens player ran the rule during Thursday Night Football (TNF).

Tom Brady issues challenge to Lamar Jackson

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson entered into the game against the Jets with 1,017 rushing yards, just 22 short of Michael Vick's record. On Thursday night, he broke the NFL record for most rush yards in a single season by notching up 23 rush yards against the Jets. While the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium were clearly impressed with Lamar Jackson, one Patriots player was even more impressed.

Me vs Lamar, 40 Yard Dash on natural grass but he has to wear rollerblades. Who’s buying the PPV? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 13, 2019

New England Patriots star Tom Brady took to Twitter after Lamar Jackson's record-breaking display against the Jets. Tom Brady challenged Lamar Jackson to a sort of foot race, albeit with one condition. The Ravens quarterback would have to wear rollerblades for the 40-yard dash challenge issued by Tom Brady.

While Lamar Jackson may very well be the greatest running quarterback in the Ravens' history, he does hold Tom Brady in high stead. Earlier in November, prior to the Ravens' game against the Patriots, Lamar Jackson labelled Tom Brady as the “G.O.A.T. of all G.O.A.T.s”.

