Bill Belichick's Girlfriend 'Tired' Of Trolls And Abuses After Tom Brady Comments

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick enjoyed a successful relationship at the New England Patriots, winning an unprecedented six Super Bowl titles. However, that successful union came to an end earlier this season, with Brady deciding to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Patriots have struggled in the veteran quarterback's absence, failing to make the playoffs, while the Bucs will be playing their NFC Championship game later this week.

Bill Belichick girlfriend goes private on Instagram after being ripped for Tom Brady comments

Tom Brady spent over 20 years with the New England Patriots, and his divorce with the franchise led many to believe that Bill Belichick was the main perpetrator. Reports suggest that the Pats head coach wanted Brady out to usher in a new era at the franchise, and the 43-year-old subsequently moved base to Tampa. Following the Bucs' rise to Super Bowl contention, many fans have been left with distaste with Belichick's decision to let the NFL legend go.

Bill Belichick's long-time girlfriend Linda Holliday made this comment on IG when a fan correctly said Belichick drove @TomBrady away.



Seems like there is some unhappiness there.



She's also wrong, Brady had 3 TDs, 0 INTs vs #Saints and had nearly 400 yards vs #WFT a week prior pic.twitter.com/X8HtfOjbnO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 19, 2021

The trolls have now reached his long-time girlfriend Linda Holliday, who took one on in the comments section of her Instagram account. One user commented “Too bad Bill let Tom go,” in one of her posts, to which Holliday curtly responded, “And you have all the answers evidently? Tom didn’t score last night … not once! Defence won that game. Were you even watching? OTOH (on the other hand) — I’m happy for Tom’s career! Why can’t you be?".

Brady threw 2 TDs and rushed for 1 in their 30-20 win over the New Orleans Saints, so Bill Belichick's girlfriend clearly had her numbers wrong. She tried to explain herself further, but it was too late, as keyboard warriors ensured to make it known to her that it was a fight she would have rather not picked at all. Holliday later released a statement on Instagram, announcing that her account will be going private after a few hours. In her post, Holliday wrote that she was tired of all the 'cruel' trolls directed towards her, but wasn't ashamed of her comments on Tom Brady. Linda further stressed that she didn't know 'when it became ok to verbally abuse and harass people on social media'.

(Image Courtesy: billbelichickfoundation.org)