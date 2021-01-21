Drew Brees Played Through Rotator Cuff, Fascia Tears Reveals Wife In Emotional Post

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees had a difficult 2020 season in the NFL. The 42-year-old went through multiple ailments, which in turn also affected his performance. In a recent emotional post, his wife Brittany spoke about his injuries, speaking of how difficult the year was for them.

Also read | Tom Brady congratulates Drew Brees after playoffs tie as retirement looms for Saints star

Drew Brees' wife's note explains quarterback's many injuries

Brittany Brees post on Instagram how many injuries Drew fought through this season with the #Saints. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/bNRJFSA9Qf — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) January 20, 2021

Fox 8's Garland Gillen tweeted about Brittany's IG post that detailed Brees' injuries. As per Brittany, Brees played with rotator cuff and fascia tears, 11 broken ribs, and a collapsed lung. "This has been the hardest year of our lives, yet in some ways one of the best," Brittany wrote.

In her latest Instagram post, Drew Brees' wife Brittany said that Drew played with all these injuries this season:



- Torn rotator cuff

- Torn fascia in foot

- Plus, 11 broken ribs and a collapsed lung (which we already knew about)@WWLTV — Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) January 20, 2021

Fans react to Drew Brees injury during 2020 season

Couldn’t have said it better myself. At some point he must have known he was too hurt. Why not give your teammate a chance — Veddie (@veddie11) January 20, 2021

Brees was never on the injury report for a foot injury. 🧐 — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) January 20, 2021

how it’s heroic in the slightest if the mf couldn’t get shit done 🤔🤔🤣🤣🤣 — JAMAL (@ShowMeDa_BarFax) January 20, 2021

Wow a lot of things make sense now lol. Also a torn fascia must be terrible, fasciitis is the worst — Tommy (@Tfreillythe4) January 20, 2021

Fans had mixed reactions to the news. Many were saddened by it, wondering how difficult it must have been for Brees to play. However, some believed the Saints star should have been rested if it was that severe.

Also read | Drew Brees wife Brittany shares heartwarming moment with QB after Saints’ playoff exit

Out of the injuries mentioned, Brees' collapsed lung was documented. The Saints star ended up missing four regular-season games after breaking his ribs early on. As a result, Brees' performance suffered. The star quarterback finished the season with 2942 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

Also read | What happened to Drew Brees face? All details about the famous NFL star's face scar

Will Drew Brees retire soon?

This year, even prior to his wife's note, Brees' retirement has been speculated. As per many rumours, the Saints' loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have been his final game. However, Brees is yet to comment on the matter.

Also read | Bucs’ Tom Brady throws TD pass to Drew Brees’ son after Superdome showdown; fans react

(Image credits: AP)