Drew Brees Played Through Rotator Cuff, Fascia Tears Reveals Wife In Emotional Post

In an emotional post, Drew Brees' wife revealed how the New Orleans Saints quarterback played through the 2020 NFL season with a torn rotator cuff.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees had a difficult 2020 season in the NFL. The 42-year-old went through multiple ailments, which in turn also affected his performance. In a recent emotional post, his wife Brittany spoke about his injuries, speaking of how difficult the year was for them. 

Drew Brees' wife's note explains quarterback's many injuries

Fox 8's Garland Gillen tweeted about Brittany's IG post that detailed Brees' injuries. As per Brittany, Brees played with rotator cuff and fascia tears, 11 broken ribs, and a collapsed lung. "This has been the hardest year of our lives, yet in some ways one of the best," Brittany wrote. 

Fans react to Drew Brees injury during 2020 season

Fans had mixed reactions to the news. Many were saddened by it, wondering how difficult it must have been for Brees to play. However, some believed the Saints star should have been rested if it was that severe. 

Out of the injuries mentioned, Brees' collapsed lung was documented. The Saints star ended up missing four regular-season games after breaking his ribs early on. As a result, Brees' performance suffered. The star quarterback finished the season with 2942 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. 

Will Drew Brees retire soon?

This year, even prior to his wife's note, Brees' retirement has been speculated. As per many rumours, the Saints' loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have been his final game. However, Brees is yet to comment on the matter. 

