Boston Red Sox Land Left-handed Pitcher Martin Perez On A One-year Deal

The Boston Red Sox have signed free agent starter Martin Perez to a one-year deal valued at $6 million. The contract includes a club option for 2021, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal includes a club option of $6.25 million for 2021. The deal was reached at a time when the Boston Red Sox were focusing on substracting a prominent and expensive southpaw in David Price as it looked to shed their payroll and get under the $208 million luxury tax threshold. And with Price being involved in several trade rumours, Boston Red Sox decided to go a different route and sign the starting pitcher. As for now, Martin Perez is on his way to join Price, Chris Sale, Eduardo Rodriguez and Nathan Eovaldi in a lefty-heavy Boston Red Sox rotation.

Free-agent left-hander Martin Perez in agreement with #RedSox on one-year contract with club option for 2021, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 13, 2019

MLB trade rumours, Boston Red Sox: Martin Perez stats

Martin Perez has spent the first seven years of his MLB career with the Texas Rangers before signing with the Minnesota Twins. The Minnesota Twins had decided to decline its $7.5 million club option on Perez at the end of the season, making him a free agent. Martin Perez has pitched 926.2 innings to the tune of a 4.72 ERA, 4.48 FIP, and a 4.54 xFIP throughout his career. Perez was able to go 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA during his time with the Minnesota Twins in the earlier season. He struck out 135 batters in 165.1 innings and a 1.52 WHIP.

Interesting to dig into the deeper numbers on Statcast when it comes to Martin Perez. The ERA (5.12) does not tell the whole story.



85.4 mph exit velocity (top 4% in MLB, min. 400 batted ball events)

29.7% hard hit rate (top 7% in MLB last year) — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) December 13, 2019

